Here are Some of the Highest-Paid African Footballers in the Premier League
The Premier League really is home to some of the biggest and brightest stars. The talent of those who participate in the league really cannot be compared.
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah is a two-time Premier League winner for the Golden Boot so it's really not surprising to see that he is one of the highest-paid players around. He earns around £170,000 every single week with the EU champs and this is the eighth-highest rate for anyone out of England's top-flight.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes second place when you look at the highest-paid African football players in the League. He comes from Gabon and reports say that he is earning around £130,000 per week when he plays with the Emirates.
Sadio Mane and Naby Keita
These are two high-class players who come from Liverpool. They have joined Salah in the top 5 and Sadio Mane earns around £120,000 per week and Naby Keita earns around £100,000 per week. The pair are being separated though by Wilfried Zaha, who plays for Crystal Palace. He's a winger and he's the fourth highest-paid African in the Premier League. His salary is around £110,000 per week and it's safe to say that he has earnt his spot.
Eric Bailly
Bailly joined the Premier League and teamed up with Manchester United for a total fee of £30 million. He's currently in the middle of a 4-year contract but he has the option of taking out an additional 2 years. He was the first player to be signed by the manager Jose Mourinho. He's getting paid around £68,000 per week and he's proving to be a bit of a star for the team so far. What does the future hold for him? Only time will tell.
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi is an impressive player to say the least. He has managed to capture the attention of Leicester City in the past, who signed him in 2017. The fee associated with his transfer was £17 million and he was traded to replace N'Golo Kante. He managed to make his debut just two days after signing for the new club and this resulted in a win against Everton. Right now, reports say that he's being paid around £75,000 per week.
Of course, these players are at the top of their game and they all play for respected teams in the Premier League. Their salaries might have changed over the years, but right now, they are all some of the highest-paid Africans in football.
Source - Byo24News