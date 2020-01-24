Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai at the North-West University in Potchefstroom

Zimbabwe opened their first match of the Plate League (playoffs for the bottom 8) on a high note at the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup tournament in South Africa following their resounding victory over Canada by 95 runs.The victory secured Zimbabwe a spot in the the semifinals of the Plate League where it will faceoff against England on Friday at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley."We are happy with the win, going forward, I believe our boys are tenacious enough to reach the finals of the Plate League," said Prosper Utseya, Zimbabwe's U19 coach.In other matches, India won by 74 runs against Australia in the quarterfinals of the Super League (playoffs for top 8) and Scotland won by 7 wickets in the other quarterfinal match of the Plate League.Canada U19: Ashtan Deosammy (c), Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Randhir Sandhu, Akhil Kumar, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz (wk), Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel, Muhammad Kamal, Raqib Shamsudeen, Udaybir Walia.Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers (c), Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela.