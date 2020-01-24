Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

by Daniel Itai at the North-West University in Potchefstroom
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe opened their first match of the Plate League (playoffs for the bottom 8) on a high note at the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup tournament in South Africa following their resounding victory over Canada by 95 runs.

The victory secured Zimbabwe a spot in the the semifinals of the Plate League where it will faceoff against England on Friday at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

"We are happy with the win, going forward, I believe our boys are tenacious enough to reach the finals of the Plate League," said Prosper Utseya, Zimbabwe's U19 coach.

In other matches, India won by 74 runs against Australia in the quarterfinals of the Super League (playoffs for top 8) and Scotland won by 7 wickets in the other quarterfinal match of the Plate League.

Canada U19: Ashtan Deosammy (c), Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Randhir Sandhu, Akhil Kumar, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz (wk), Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel, Muhammad Kamal, Raqib Shamsudeen, Udaybir Walia.

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers (c), Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela.

Source - Daniel Itai at the North-West University in Potchefstroom

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

4 mins ago | 5 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

5 hrs ago | 7240 Views

WALPE challenges ZRP's ban of electoral reforms march

7 hrs ago | 813 Views

MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

7 hrs ago | 1337 Views

US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Current NBA stars with African Heritage

7 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

8 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Former Zimbabwe consular to UAE removed from remand

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimra to introduce sniffer dogs at border posts

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe trade deficit narrows 81% to US$474m

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mining firms battle brain drain

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimra says to collect tax in forex from businesses selling in US dollar, rand

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Fresh invasions in Mbare

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Zimbabwe anti-graft fight isn't for the faint-hearted'

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe, India eye increased co-operation

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Rahman Gumbo commits to TelOne

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

Low inflation remains a pipedream

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe in flying start

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Machete violence organised, premeditated'

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt playing Russian roulette with lives

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

High Court throws City Parking bosses under the bus

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

South African Police killer Prymore Moyo is member of MLF!! They're criminal elements in MLF

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zimbabwe crisis out of hand, says Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwe crisis remains a confidence issue

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Visa issues delay Caps imports

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Habakkuk boss to launch book

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man found with mbanje blames co-tenant

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

16 murder cases on Gweru High Court roll

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe stunted growth levels drop 5%

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hands off pupils, says Govt

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zifa property set to go under the hammer

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Huge salaries for anti-graft officials

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

Matshela Energy seeks amendment of licence

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Courts promise stiff sentences for machete gangs

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Ex-ZCTU boss Lovemore Matombo dies

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

Crime spree ends for three Honda Fit drivers

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

More voluntary nurses at hospitals

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged investigate milling industry

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Govt plugs Zinara revenue leakages

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows to defy Mnangagwa's police

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

ZACC warns tax evaders

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

9 hrs ago | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days