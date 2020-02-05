Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

by Busisani Ncube
19 secs ago | Views
Picture caption: The Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat which hosted 200 football administrators from African countries recently.
Morocco's government has been lauded for its efforts to facilitate the growth of football in Africa after successfully hosting a symposium on infrastructure development in the continent and a Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive meeting last weekend.

The Royal Moroccan Federation of Football hosted the infrastructure symposium and CAF executive meeting at the continent's biggest high performance center, which features world-class equipment, leading sports science equipment.

The high level meetings were attended by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, his CAF counterpart Ahmad Ahmad, presidents of African football federations, technicians, legends of the game and global media professionals.

Delegates at the events, who were accommodated at the facility which has a capacity of 650, said it was clear Morocco was gearing towards developing high-achieving football stars.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo believes the north Africans are fast-gaining momentum to build sports infrastructure to bid for top-tier events.

"They've done exceptionally well to put together a facility like the Mohammed VI, it'll go a long way in aiding the development of football talent," he said.

His Botswana counterpart, McLean Letshwiti, said the development was a sign that the Moroccan government takes the game seriously.

"It's a world class facility, it shows that the nation of Morocco takes football seriously. This is part of economic development. They have availed it to African countries. I'm very proud of the facility and the generosity of Morocco to allow all African countries to make use of it," he said.

The facility boasts four natural turf grass football fields, three artificial turf fields, a covered football field, a hybrid football field, a reathletisation room that can accommodate futsal matches, an outdoor Olympic swimming pool, two tennis courts and a Beach Soccer field.

South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordan said it was a model they would want to follow once FIFA releases the funds.

"This is an extraordinary facility, the government invested millions of US dollars in this project, you can see the quality of this – the stand alone hotel," Jordan said.

With the remarkable facility, Rabat is fast asserting itself as the capital of the continental game. Two years ago, Morocco hosted another symposium which sought to find solutions for the growth of the African game.

Source - Busisani Ncube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

3 mins ago | 4 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

5 mins ago | 8 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

10 hrs ago | 809 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

11 hrs ago | 2070 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

11 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

11 hrs ago | 936 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

11 hrs ago | 1251 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

11 hrs ago | 667 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

13 hrs ago | 4074 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

13 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

14 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

14 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

14 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

14 hrs ago | 598 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

14 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

14 hrs ago | 1085 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

15 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

15 hrs ago | 540 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

15 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

15 hrs ago | 2879 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

15 hrs ago | 386 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 280 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

15 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

15 hrs ago | 366 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1558 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

16 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

16 hrs ago | 844 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

16 hrs ago | 492 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

16 hrs ago | 382 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

16 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

16 hrs ago | 2756 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

16 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

17 hrs ago | 317 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

17 hrs ago | 261 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

18 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

18 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

18 hrs ago | 7794 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

20 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Zesa CEO dies

20 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

20 hrs ago | 3738 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

20 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

20 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

20 hrs ago | 10554 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days