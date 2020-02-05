Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

Sports / Soccer

by Busisani Ncube

Morocco's government has been lauded for its efforts to facilitate the growth of football in Africa after successfully hosting a symposium on infrastructure development in the continent and a Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive meeting last weekend.The Royal Moroccan Federation of Football hosted the infrastructure symposium and CAF executive meeting at the continent's biggest high performance center, which features world-class equipment, leading sports science equipment.The high level meetings were attended by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, his CAF counterpart Ahmad Ahmad, presidents of African football federations, technicians, legends of the game and global media professionals.Delegates at the events, who were accommodated at the facility which has a capacity of 650, said it was clear Morocco was gearing towards developing high-achieving football stars.Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo believes the north Africans are fast-gaining momentum to build sports infrastructure to bid for top-tier events."They've done exceptionally well to put together a facility like the Mohammed VI, it'll go a long way in aiding the development of football talent," he said.His Botswana counterpart, McLean Letshwiti, said the development was a sign that the Moroccan government takes the game seriously."It's a world class facility, it shows that the nation of Morocco takes football seriously. This is part of economic development. They have availed it to African countries. I'm very proud of the facility and the generosity of Morocco to allow all African countries to make use of it," he said.The facility boasts four natural turf grass football fields, three artificial turf fields, a covered football field, a hybrid football field, a reathletisation room that can accommodate futsal matches, an outdoor Olympic swimming pool, two tennis courts and a Beach Soccer field.South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordan said it was a model they would want to follow once FIFA releases the funds."This is an extraordinary facility, the government invested millions of US dollars in this project, you can see the quality of this – the stand alone hotel," Jordan said.With the remarkable facility, Rabat is fast asserting itself as the capital of the continental game. Two years ago, Morocco hosted another symposium which sought to find solutions for the growth of the African game.