Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Hopes of football romance at Gwanzura Stadium seem bleak as the football pitch has been turned into a maize field.


A maize field inside the perimeter of Gwanzura

The stadium has also been used as a lavatory, and love nest with unusable toilets, and dilapidated infrastructure a common site.
H-Metro crew toured Gwanzura stadium in Highfield suburb yesterday, a venue once cherished by local football fans, and, on entering, discovered maize fields inside the perimeter, behind the terraces.

Furthermore, this crew discovered rundown toilets, which have become dumping sites, and a deplorable sight of rain pouring down through roof leaks in the changing rooms, while electrical sockets, urinaries and sinks were all in bad state.



In addition, grass has grown all over the terraces.

A vendor trading nearby who preferred anonymity said the stadium has become a love nest during the night as the gate is sometimes left open.
"We just see people going inside the stadium, ko vanenge vachiitei kusina bhora, and mukauya manheru munoonerera nekuti pane varikuita misha imomo," she explained.

It could not be established what council has planned for the stadium, but it looks obvious that it will not be ready for Premiership games in time for the start of the new season.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

15 mins ago | 126 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

16 mins ago | 50 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

16 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

18 mins ago | 34 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

18 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

20 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

22 mins ago | 32 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

2 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

4 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

4 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

4 hrs ago | 686 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 2188 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

5 hrs ago | 3373 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

5 hrs ago | 678 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

5 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

7 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

8 hrs ago | 4717 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

8 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

8 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

8 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

8 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

8 hrs ago | 649 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

8 hrs ago | 690 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

8 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

8 hrs ago | 2705 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

9 hrs ago | 3255 Views

'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

9 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Car import scam rocks Zimra

9 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Zengeza to house passport offices

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

Upheavals rock NetOne Cellular

9 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Biti's $15 million claim rubbished

9 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zacc probes cartel kingpins - Tagwirei and Billy

9 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Chamisa warned against 'hyenas'

9 hrs ago | 2650 Views

Tsenengamu vows he will never be silenced by anyone

9 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Bosso close in on veteran trio

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

Gwanda boy who scored 16 points at A-Level appeals for funding

9 hrs ago | 639 Views

BCC to approach Mnangagwa's Cabinet over street name changes

10 hrs ago | 628 Views

Alderman Mabaleka dies

10 hrs ago | 726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days