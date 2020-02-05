Bosso's Ariel hope

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

OUT-OF-CONTRACT goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is training with Highlanders, raising hopes for the side to pin him down, H-Metro has learnt.Sibanda's contract with Bosso ended at the end of last season and has been hunting for a new club.He has been linked with a move to the United Arab Emirates and Mozambique.A source close to the shot-stopper told H-Metro yesterday that he has decided to train with Highlanders while his management works on any possible move."He is currently training with Highlanders while he waits for the possible move," revealed the source.The development comes as good news to Bosso hoping that one of their trusted players might be donning black and white again next season.The source said even Sibanda himself is not ruling out a possible stay at Emagumeni."He wouldn't want a situation where he ends up without a club. As he indicated earlier, he wants new challenges but who knows, he might end up playing here again next season."And in as far as he is concerned, there is no problem because it's his home," added the source.Having lost key players like Denzel Khumalo and McClive Phiri so far, the Bulawayo giants would be happy to keep Sibanda – one of the influential players at the club.The former champions are now under the guidance of English coach Mark Harrison who secured a work permit last week.