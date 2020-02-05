Sports / Soccer
Africa Cup of Nations 2021
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Cameroon between 9th January and 6th February. This will be the 33rd edition of the African men's football championship, with a total of 24 teams set to participate, including the hosts Cameroon.
Qualifiers for the tournament kicked off on the 9th of October 2019, and are scheduled to go on until 8th of September 2020.
The draw for the upcoming football extravaganza took place in Egypt, with a total of 52 member teams of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) entering the tournament. Somalia and Eritrea will not be participating in the qualifiers after pulling out citing internal issues.
Seeding for the group matches was conducted according to the June 2019 FIFA World Rankings, with 44 teams from pot 1 to 4 entering the competition from the group stages. Teams from pot 5 had to go through the preliminaries to secure a slot in the group stages.
Pot 1
Twelve teams making up pot 1 were Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, DRC, Egypt, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Mali.
Pot 2
Guinea, Cape Verde, South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Zambia, Kenya, Gabon, Niger, Congo, Libya, and Mauritania.
Pot 3
Angola, Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Togo, Guinea Bissau, and Sierra Leone.
Pot 4
Rwanda, Burundi, Lesotho, Botswana, Ethiopia, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, and Eswatini.
Pot 5
Liberia, Djibouti, Sao Tome and Principe, Gambia, Mauritius, Chad, South Sudan, and Seychelles.
Two group matches have already been played, and even though it could be too early to predict, some of frontrunners in different groups have already been identified.
Betway had the odds for group A slashed for either Guinea or Mali, and that is exactly how the group is shaping to be, with Namibia and Chad completing the other positions.
Uganda and Burkina Faso have taken control of Group B ahead of Malawi and South Sudan. Group C belongs to Ghana, with South Africa and Sudan looking to compete for the runners up position ahead of minnows Sao Tome and Principe.
Group D should be a tight affair, where Gambia, Gabon, DRC, and Angola are all in the running. Morocco look to have taken control of Group E, but who knows Mauritania, Central African Republic, or Burundi could stage a surprise.
Group F has hosts Cameroon and Mozambique taking charge ahead of Cape Verde and Rwanda, with the Comoros the surprise leaders of Group G ahead of Kenya, Egypt, and Togo. Here is an opportunity to bet with Betway for the ultimate group winners.
Algeria, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and former AFCON champions Zambia make up Group H, with Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, and Eswatini in Group I.
Group J has Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, and Equatorial Guinea, and without a doubt Tunisia will be fancied to emerge tops.
Madagascar lead Ethiopia, favorites Ivory Coast, and Niger in Group K with maximum points after two matches, while Nigeria is in total control of the final Group L which also features Benin, Lesotho, and Sierra Leone.
As with any other African tournament, fans can bet on all the qualifiers
Source - Byo24News