Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Musona's mega salary revealed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HE might have just made a paltry eight appearances for Belgian Pro League football side Anderlecht, scoring just one goal since his big move in July 2018, but Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is the fourth highest paid player at the Brussels club earning over US$1 million annually.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international hitman is set to finally end his nightmarish stint at Anderlecht after he was reportedly transfer-listed by the Belgian side's new manager Franky Vercauteren last week.

This season, Musona was restricted to just one reserve team appearance for the record 34time Belgian league champions before sealing a loan switch to fellow Belgian top-flight side KAS Eupen during the January transfer window period in search of regular game time.

Musona flourished on loan at KAS Eupen, scoring two goals in six starts at his new club, before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Anderlecht deemed Musona surplus to requirements, they're still paying a chunk of his wages, which Standardsport can reveal amount to €950 000 (US $1 09623) gross per year excluding bonuses.

Musona, who is contracted to Anderlecht until July 2022, has already earned close to €2 million (US$2 191 766,29) despite not being given an opportunity to prove his worth at the club.

In effect, the Belgian Pro League club will continue to pay the former Kaizer Chiefs forward around €80 000 per month (US$87 670,65), until he finds a new club.

According to the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, who last week compiled the list of the highest earners at Anderlecht, Musona is fourth on the club's wage list.

The highest earning player at Anderlecht is French midfielder Adrien Trebel, who pockets €2,61 million gross per year followed by Bosnian defender Ognjen Vranjes (€1,28 million) while Swedish forward Isaac Kiese-Thelin is third with an annual salary of €1,17 million.

Zimbabwe captain Musona is fourth on €950 000 per year while his former teammate at KV Oostende Antonio Milic is pocketing €840 000 annually despite having also struggled to make an impact at Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old Croatian defender Milic joined Anderlecht from KV Oostende at the same time as Musona, but also struggled to get any game time at the club before completing a loan move to Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.

According to Belgian news outlet Voetbal24, the duo of Musona and Milic together with Kenny Saief, Kristal Abazaj, Aristote Nkaka, Trebel and Vranjes have been told to find new clubs ahead of the new season after consultation with technical staff.

Musona's South Africa-based agent Mike Makaab of Prosport International has admitted that his client could be on his way out of the Brussels club despite having not received official communication from Anderlecht.

"No, we haven't received any official announcement that he has been transfer-listed. But listen, it is clear that he does not feature in the new coach's (Vercauteren) plans and the philosophy of the club," Makaab said.

"The philosophy of the club is to promote young players through their development system. Knowledge had done really well at Eupen, though he only played six games before the league was suspended and then ended. In that time, he scored two goals and got two assists. "We are basically going to sit with Anderlecht to map the way forward for him."

Musona, who still has two years left on his contract with the Belgian outfit, recently hinted that he could make his move to KAS Eupen permanent at the conclusion of the Belgian Pro League, which was recently cut short and declared over due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yes, it's just a loan until the end of the season. But we never know," Musona told the Belgian newspaper L'Avenir Sport recently.

He added: "The two clubs could sit at the table and discuss a transfer. In football, you never know what can and cannot happen. It all starts with the effort we put on the field. Afterwards, the decision is made in the offices. We'll see..."

Musona has been playing in Europe since 2011 when he left Chiefs to join Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga.

The Zimbabwean has also played for FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga as well as Belgian sides KV Oostende and KSC Lokeren.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ekusileni Hospital not yet a Covid-19 isolation facility

40 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa's rivals in disarray

3 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Botswana, Zimbabwe relations are an embarrassment

3 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Ugly fight for MDC property ensues

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Chamisa's councillors defy Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 768 Views

Returnees stuck in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 1351 Views

6 torture cops fail to appear in court

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Judge's 'murderous' son granted bail

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Second-hand clothes ban sparks outrage

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

A new voice in the face of the old guard

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mthuli Ncube thoroughly disgraced himself!

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Call for mass resignations of MDC-Alliance MPs: Will it work?

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

'$18 billion stimulus to stoke inflation'

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC's ex-Zaka MP hits out at Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Producer laments high level of corruption at radio stations

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Buyanga responds to the arrest of RG Masango

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Gweru water woes mount

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

BCC to build water kiosks

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimta emphasises need for social distancing in schools

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators get free frequencies

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bulawayo resumes Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Covid-19: An alliance of the opposites

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe returnees top 3 000

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe to get new bank notes soon

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bosso players, coaches yet to receive April salaries

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Online lessons fees illegal, says Govt

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Lockdown Cowdray Park police assault case postponed

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Highlanders coach faces salary cut

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Councillors to decide on Egodini

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zacc has made significant headway

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Reality check on Parliamentary recall

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gen Mujuru heroism beyond reproach

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Agent lines land Econet workers in trouble

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sikhala ordered to vacate his parliamentary seat immediately if he is serious about resigning

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Potraz moves to reduce data costs

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Sue China for Covid-19, I dare you!

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

MDC: Uphold rule of law, constitutionalism

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Victoria Falls councillors sucked into Chamisa, Mwonzora fight

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Advocate Thabani Mpofu is failing the MDC-Alliance dismally! I should be forgiven if I say he is an implant

15 hrs ago | 5065 Views

Man kills wife flees

15 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Machete weilding man robs US2

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Should men and boys be included in menstruation discourses?

19 hrs ago | 1140 Views

South Africa deports 476 Zimbabwean prisoners

19 hrs ago | 7239 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet sends message to DRC President

20 hrs ago | 4029 Views

COVID-19: President Museveni turns to God

21 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Latest on foreigners working in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 17949 Views

Jacob Zuma's family declares war

22 hrs ago | 4593 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days