Football / CAF Champions League: the top 5 most successful clubs

CAF Champions League: the top 5 most successful clubs

by Staff writer
19 Jul 2020
In Africa, football is more than just a sport. It's like a religion. Africans are very attached to this sport invented by the English in the 19th century. Like other continents, Africa has put in place certain football competitions including the Champions League. It was in 1964 that the Confederation of African football created its champions league. It is the most prestigious of the African club cups and may be bet in the US. Since its creation, a total of 26 clubs have had the privilege of winning it. Among them, others stood out through their impressive track records. Here is the ranking of the 5 most titled clubs in the CAF Champions League.

1_ Al Ahly SC
This team occupies the head of this ranking with 08 trophies. The first one, won  in 1982. Al Ahly SC is to date the most successful club in Africa and perhaps even in the world. It was in 1987 that this Egyptian club won its second trophy. Its 6 other trophies were won between 2001 and 2013.

2_Zamalek SC and TP Mazembé
It is the great rival of Al Ahly SC at the level of the Egyptian championship. Both are based in Cairo. The Al Ahly SC vs Zamalek SC derbies are very intense. In the CAF Champions League, the Zamalek won 5 trophies between 1984 and 2002. The team lost 2 finals in 1994 and 2016. Similarly to the Zamalek, the Congolese club TP Mazembé won 5 titles. It was between 1967 and 2015 that hit the top. Since his arrival at the head of this club, the wealthy businessman Moïse Katumbi continuously works very hard for its prestige. 3 out of the 5 consecrations of the Lumumbashi club are the result of his work.

3_The Esperance Sportive Club of Tunis
The Tunisian club managed to climb 4 times to the highest step of the podium in the CAF Champions League. After his first consecration in 1994, he struggled a lot. It was only in 2011 that the club won his 2nd trophy. Espérance Sportive club of Tunis is the current trophy holder. He is the winner of the last 2 editions.

4_Hafia FC, Raja Casablanca and Canon Yaoundé
These three clubs are respectively from Guinea Conakry, Morocco and Cameroon. Each of them won 3 cups, which occurred between 1971 and 1999. Since the 2000s, they have been declining. This year offers another possibility of consecration to the Raja Casablanca club because they qualified for the semi-finals of this edition. The team will be opposed to his eternal rival of the Moroccan championship, Wydad Casablanca.

5_ Asante Kotoko FC, Wydad Casablanca, JS Kabylie and ES Sétif
The first two cities are respectively from Ghana and Morocco, while the last two are pertaining to the Algerian championship. Each of them won 2 trophies in this African club competition. It was between 1981 and 2017 that they knew their successes. Wydad Casablanca has a chance to bring the number of its trophies to 3 during this edition which is going on. For that, he will have to get rid of Raja Casablanca and beat in the final match the winner of the other semi-final opposing Al Ahly SC vs Zamalek SC. A match that with no doubt, will allow you to have bonuses in Canada.

All these clubs are to be congratulated because the CAF Champions League has a very complicated format. Succeeding in winning it is therefore a prowess.

Source - Byo24News

