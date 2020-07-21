Sports / Soccer
Ranking the Top 10 Playmakers in LaLiga Today
In football, the most significant part is scoring goals. Even punters on Betway and other sportsbooks use goals to decide some most of their bets. But, there is a group of players doing a lot of work behind the scenes to create goal-scoring chances for their teammates. In the Spanish LaLiga, these creative players are highly appreciated. In this article, you'll read about the top 10 playmakers in LaLiga this season. These creative players have contributed significantly to the success of their teams in this campaign.
10. Portu
Portu plays for Real Sociedad. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder was signed from Girona last summer. He had initially played for Valencia and Albacete. His game matured while playing for Girona, where he played 41 games in the 2016/2017 season. Portu helped the Catalans qualify for the LaLiga and featured in 61 games before moving to Real Sociedad.
9. Brais Mendez
Mendez, 22, plays for Celta Vigo as a winger in the Spanish LaLiga. He never looked back after making his senior debut in 2017. He has worked hard to establish himself as an essential member of the team.
Mendez is mainly a right-winger but can play anywhere in attack. His versatility is a welcome addition to the team. He contributed seven goals and six assists in the 2018/19 season.
8. Santi Cazorla
Carzola's story is an inspiring one. At some point in his career, he was told he would never play football again due to injuries. But, he has rediscovered his form to become one of the top midfielders in LaLiga this season.
Carzola Joined Villareal from Arsenal, and nothing much was expected from him. He has surprised many by becoming the club's best playmaker this season with 11 goals and eight assists. He has also contributed the most key passes and is fourth in dribbles per game.
6. Ever Banega
Banega is perhaps the most underrated player in the LaLiga. The Argentine international is known for his creativity and tidy passing. His capability has made him an essential player for Sevilla this season.
He is also versatile as he can play as a defensive midfielder or playmaker at number 10. In this campaign, he managed three goals and seven assists.
5. Martin Odegaard
Odegaard is another exciting player in the Real Sociedad squad. He is a loanee from Real Madrid who is seen by many as the long-term heir to Luca Modric's position at Madrid.
The Norwegian midfield maestro has been Sociedad's best player this season. At only 21, his creativity and versatility have seen him bag four goals and six assists. He is also Sociedad's player with the most passes and successful dribbles.
4. Dani Pajero
Pajero has been an integral part of Valencia for several seasons. This season, he has emerged as one of the best playmakers in the league. He managed eight goals and three assists this season in LaLiga. His main strengths are his short passes and link-up play.
At 31, Dani is still a top player. He played 35 matches for Valencia this season and scored eight goals from 26 shots. He provided 4 assists for his teammates and remains one of their most creative midfielders in LaLiga.
3. Nabil Fekir
Fekir plays for Real Betis in the LaLiga after his hyped move to Liverpool never fell through. The 26 years old France international has played 32 matches this season in LaLiga. He scored seven goals and four assists for his team. His main strengths are his dribbling, long shots, and set pieces.
2. Luca Modric
The Real Madrid midfield maestro is the current Ballon d'Or winner. He is also the reigning FIFA and UEFA best Men's player. Modric, 34, joined Madrid in the summer of 2012. In his time at the club, he has produced magnificent performances that have helped Madrid write their modern history.
He is a skillful passer of the ball with a great ability to dictate the tempo games. In the 2019/20 season, he played 22 matches plus nine as a sub. He managed three goals from his 23 shots. He has created eight assists also this season.
1. Lionel Messi
Throughout his career, Messi has proven to be a world-class playmaker. He is also considered one of the greatest players in modern football. With Messi in the team, punters on Betway and other sportsbooks are almost sure of a win.
In his time at Barcelona, he has produced performances that will remain in the memories of many. He can pick out his teammates in the tightest of defenses. He is also able to drop deep and control things. At 33, the Argentine still has a lot to offer.
This season he played 32 matches for the Catalans. Out of his 112 shots, he scored 25 goals providing 22 assists for his teammates. From the numbers, you can confidently conclude that Messi was the best playmaker in the LaLiga this season.
Source - Byo24News