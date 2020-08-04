Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Caf thinks Chiyangwa is Zifa President

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 18:00hrs | Views
CAF has distanced itself from an embarrassing condolence letter signed by its president Ahmad Ahmad and addressed to Phillip Chiyangwa as Zifa president.

The letter mourning the death of former Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Chris Sambo was later pulled down and replaced by a corrected version.


In an emailed response to a Chronicle Sport inquiry on the authenticity of the initial letter, Caf chief of staff Abdulah Moustapha sensationally described the letter addressed to the flamboyant Harare businessman and Cosafa president as fake and claimed their official condolence message was sent to Zifa via email on Sunday at 8.30am.

"The letter attached in your email, which also circulates on the net, does not come from our service (fake news). Our letter of condolence was sent only by email on 2/8/2020 at 8.30am to the president of the federation Felton Kamambo and the federation email contact," wrote Moustapha.

Despite the Caf denial, its letter to Kamambo, the Zifa president, contained the same contents as the one addressed to Chiyangwa, with the difference only being the recipient.

 "I was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of Mr Chris Sambo, former chief executive officer of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Mr Sambo as one of the dedicated persons in the football industry.

I wish to convey, on my behalf and on that of the African Football Confederation, our heartfelt condolences to his family. In these mournful circumstances, we share with you our most sincere sympathies and support. Reiterating my deepest condolences, please accept, Mr President, the expression of my highest consideration and personal esteem," read the two letters.



Chiyangwa, told Chronicle Sport that he did not receive the letter from Ahmad, but said it was a clear sign that the international football community recognised that he lost a stolen election in 2018.

"I didn't get the letter, (but) ain't surprised. The election was stolen through bribery (and) this rings far and loud," said Chiyangwa.

Thirty-two Zifa councillors are under investigation by police on allegations of receiving bribe money ahead of the 2018 Zifa elections that ushered in Kamambo as Zifa president after defeating Chiyangwa.

Police sources recently told Chronicle Sport that investigations have been completed and the prosecution has since agreed to go ahead with the matter as they believe they have a strong case to warrant convictions.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

39 mins ago | 582 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1172 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1842 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6436 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5875 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7647 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days