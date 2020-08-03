Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have given their supporters a glimpse of the club's new kit as well as replica shirts, which should be available for the fans to purchase soon.

Bosso have in the past few weeks used their social media platforms to post snippets of what the kit and replica shirts will look like but only showed part of the jersey. In the posts, Highlanders blocked out the name of the kit supplier, which is understood to be a Chinese brand.

Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer said they will only officially comment when the replicas are available on the market. Social media users were however, not kind to Highlanders for taking their time with the issue of the replica shirts seeing that teams like Bulawayo Chiefs were already causing a storm on the market with their recently opened store, which is processing both physical orders and those made online for replica jerseys.



Meanwhile, Highlanders are expected to announce that they are debt free in the coming days once they receive funds from a crowd funding initiative led by their South Africa chapter chairperson, Nodumo Nyathi. On Friday, Nyathi announced that they had sent ZWL$410 000 which was raised by the diaspora community while ZWL$10 000 came from those locally based. The money should be enough to pay off what was remaining of the club's debt. Moyo said they had been appraised by those who were leading the initiative that the funds had been sent, with payments to be made once the funds start reflecting.

"We received an update on the incoming deposit yesterday (Friday) and we will be paying out as soon as it is reflected in the relevant special purpose account after the (Heroes) holiday. So that would mean that all relevant confirmations will be done after payment is effected and reconciliation process finalised,'' Moyo said.





Nyathi announced yesterday that the campaign to expunge the Highlanders debt is officially coming to an end tomorrow.

"Projects have a start and end time. It is key to close this campaign so we can finalise numbers. We therefore must end the campaign as previously mentioned on Monday the 10th of August 2020,'' Nyathi said.

Nyathi has received praises for his ambitious project to ensure that Highlanders finally get out of debt. One of those who commended Nyathi was Highlanders board president, Ndumiso Gumede.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga's shock move: Details emerge

34 mins ago | 139 Views

Chamisa claims to be under siege

35 mins ago | 49 Views

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

36 mins ago | 50 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

37 mins ago | 45 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

38 mins ago | 35 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

39 mins ago | 52 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

40 mins ago | 123 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

42 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

43 mins ago | 40 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 25 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

45 mins ago | 24 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

46 mins ago | 21 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

48 mins ago | 69 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

49 mins ago | 107 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

57 mins ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

59 mins ago | 119 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

1 hr ago | 144 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

1 hr ago | 110 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

1 hr ago | 50 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Lone protestor freed

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

1 hr ago | 118 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

4 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

12 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

14 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Disaster looms as Harare runs out of water chemicals

14 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Tsvangirai sidelined in new street names

14 hrs ago | 1933 Views

How Mnangagwa squandered his goodwill

15 hrs ago | 2972 Views

America slaps notorious African army General with stiff sanctions

15 hrs ago | 2759 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days