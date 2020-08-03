Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have given their supporters a glimpse of the club's new kit as well as replica shirts, which should be available for the fans to purchase soon.Bosso have in the past few weeks used their social media platforms to post snippets of what the kit and replica shirts will look like but only showed part of the jersey. In the posts, Highlanders blocked out the name of the kit supplier, which is understood to be a Chinese brand.Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer said they will only officially comment when the replicas are available on the market. Social media users were however, not kind to Highlanders for taking their time with the issue of the replica shirts seeing that teams like Bulawayo Chiefs were already causing a storm on the market with their recently opened store, which is processing both physical orders and those made online for replica jerseys.Meanwhile, Highlanders are expected to announce that they are debt free in the coming days once they receive funds from a crowd funding initiative led by their South Africa chapter chairperson, Nodumo Nyathi. On Friday, Nyathi announced that they had sent ZWL$410 000 which was raised by the diaspora community while ZWL$10 000 came from those locally based. The money should be enough to pay off what was remaining of the club's debt. Moyo said they had been appraised by those who were leading the initiative that the funds had been sent, with payments to be made once the funds start reflecting."We received an update on the incoming deposit yesterday (Friday) and we will be paying out as soon as it is reflected in the relevant special purpose account after the (Heroes) holiday. So that would mean that all relevant confirmations will be done after payment is effected and reconciliation process finalised,'' Moyo said.Nyathi announced yesterday that the campaign to expunge the Highlanders debt is officially coming to an end tomorrow."Projects have a start and end time. It is key to close this campaign so we can finalise numbers. We therefore must end the campaign as previously mentioned on Monday the 10th of August 2020,'' Nyathi said.Nyathi has received praises for his ambitious project to ensure that Highlanders finally get out of debt. One of those who commended Nyathi was Highlanders board president, Ndumiso Gumede.