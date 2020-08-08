Sports / Soccer
The four best performing Zimbabwean football players in Europe
Soccer (popularly known as football) has emerged as one of the most popular sports in the world. It is played in many countries with other nations planning to participate amid its surging popularity. It can also be a great sport for children. In this post, we are going to focus on the leading Zimbabwe football players who made a strong mark in Europe with their stunning performances. Recently, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic picked four best performing players hailing from Zimbabwe who left everyone in awe of them with their scintillating success.
Find more details about these top-performing Zimbabwe players in Europe:
1. Marvelous Nakamba
Marvelous was born on January 19, 1994, and has emerged as the leading Zimbabwean professional footballer. He plays as a central midfielder for English Premier League club Aston Villa and the Zimbabwe national team. Earlier last year, Marvelous Nakamba signed for Aston Villa for a whopping fee of €12 million. Marvelous joined with former club Brugge teammates Wesley Moraes and Björn Engels, who had already joined Villa in that transfer window.
It is worth mentioning that Nakamba made his debut for Villa with a 6-1 powerful victory against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL cup game. Soon after the pivotal game, Zimbabwean footballer Peter Ndlovu announced that Nakamba would have a statue built in his honor in his home country. He emerged as the only 4th Zimbabwean player to have played in the prestigious English Football League. Click here to view more details about Marvelous Nakamba.
Nikamba made his Premier League debut in the year 2019 with a 0-0 draw against West Ham at Villa Park.
2. Tino Kadewere
Yet another Zimbabwe player who amazed everyone with his outstanding performance is Tino Kadewere. Born in 1996, he has emerged as a popular and successful Zimbabwean footballer. He has been playing for top French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and the Zimbabwe national team as a striker.
Kadewere was selected by Harare City F.C. in the year 2014 soon after he finished playing for his high school team in his school. It is important to note that the outstanding player scored seven goals in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He scored the goals during the first half of his debut season with the first team. In the year 2018, Kadewere joined French Ligue 2 side Le Havre on a four-year contract. In the year 2020, Kadewere signed with Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais. Tino had a big start to life at Olympique Lyon by scoring goals in the preparatory matches he has played.
3. Knowledge Musona
This leading Zimbabwean player was born in the year 1987. Over the years, he became a very popular professional footballer, playing as a left-winger or forward for Eupen in the Belgian First Division A on loan from Anderlecht and Zimbabwe national team. Earlier, he had played in the South African and German leagues. Musona made his national team debut in a friendly match against South Africa in the year 2010. He is widely hailed as one of the best strikers to come from Zimbabwe. He managed to score a blinder of a goal against Tunisia at AFCON 2017 beating two defenders and hitting the ball beyond the goalkeeper. Musona's goals also assisted the Belgian League outfit KV Ostende. In the year 2017, he scored a hat trick to join other Zimbabwe hat trick heroes. He now appears quite revitalized at his new club Eupen in Belgium.
4. Teenage Hadebe
Hadebe has stunned everyone with his excellent performance. Born in 1995, He currently plays as a leading defender for Süper Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor and the Zimbabwe national team. In 2017, he was signed for South African Kaizer Chiefs. Hadebe made his league debut for Kaizer Chiefs in 2017 with a 0-0 away draw with AmaZuli. The star player scored his first league goal for the club in 2018 with a 1-0 away win over Free State Stars.
In the year 2019, Hadebe was temporarily stopped from coming back to Turkey as a result of some passport related issues. During his international career, Hadebe made 8 appearances for the Zimbabwe national team and scored 4 times.
The Bottom Line
These players have emerged as the key Zimbabwean football players who have been doing exceptionally well in Europe. They have managed to produce some of the greatest moments in football you can read about at australia-casino.org. They continue to produce scintillating performance with every matchmaking their nation proud of them. And, most of these stars have been in action in the past months as soccer marked its return after a long pause due to COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, leading players like Diego Maradona became popular for his unique eye for goals, while his revolutionary game vision left all football players in awe of him.
Source - Byo24News