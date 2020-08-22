Latest News Editor's Choice


Katsande backs Khama

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2020 at 08:33hrs | Views
FORMER Warriors captain and Kaiser Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande has offered misfiring teammate Khama Billiat, who's facing a lot of criticism down south, support as he fights to return to form.

The Warriors attacker has faced scathing criticisms from Chiefs fans and the media for failing to replicate the form that saw him lead Sundowns to both domestic and continental glory.

Katsande urged Billiat to remain focused despite the criticism.

"Khama is a big player and in most cases criticism comes only to big players. I know he knows how to deal with it but as a player he ought to remain focused.

"He is important and we are not worried he will deal with it, are praying to keep the winning spirit in us."

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said they will need to support Billiat.

At his best Billiat is perhaps the best and most influential attacker in the Premiership. His one-goal return in 2019-20 as opposed to 12‚8‚8and5inhispastfoursea sons is as clear an indicator as the obviously flat performances from the Zimbabwean that he is far off his best.

Billiat a star of last year's group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt produced another disappointing display as Chiefs capitulated to a 3-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic at Tuks Stadium on Wednesday night‚ spurning a chance for a nine-point lead in the league.

"We know it's not a great season from Khama. But everyone knows he has huge potential‚" Middendorp said after the defeat.

"We can only support him and put him into better movement and expect that he will do better."

Billiat‚ who still has one of the best first touches in the PSL‚ was particularly disappointing in front of goal‚ managing only weak or off-target shots from some good positions.

Source - newsday

