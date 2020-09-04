Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

by Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwean midfielder, Esrom Nyandoro, has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns to win the Absa Premiership League.

Nyandoro who is also a former Sundowns midfielder has attributed Sundowns' experience in playing in such competitive scenarios as the reason why it will win the League.

"Am glad am not involved as this is now a hectic one. Sundowns have played in the CAF Champions League they know how to play in these type of scenarios, so I think Sundowns will win the League, I am backing Sundowns to win everything," said the veteran midfielder.

Nyandoro also said he was still at Sundowns, "when I joined Sundowns in 2004 I joined a family so I feel at home this is where I belong I am not lost am at home."

The 40 year old football veteran also queried the manner in which football is being run in his home country.

"The League has dropped on its standards and so many players are now coming to South Africa. This shows that there is something wrong. We need to start from the ground. Of course the economy is not helping in that manner but there is talent in Zimbabwe," said Nyandoro.

The Absa Premiership League has gone to the wire with Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs contending for the ultimate silverware.

Today's results will decide which team gets to be champions. Chiefs are currently at the summit of the log with 56 points from 29 matches, this is the same with Sundowns who are on second place due to a three goal difference.

However, both teams are likely not going to be handed over sweet victories by their contenders as they are also fighting for relegation.

All matches will start at 15h30 (CAT) with Sundowns taking on Black Leopards and Chiefs up against Baroka.

@danielItai_zw
Source - Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Political nobodies should not comment about land

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

1893 MHRRM brands its structures into Matebele Regiment Names

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

MDC Alliance leader denies CIO allegations

2 hrs ago | 870 Views

Policy implementation key in reindustrializing economy

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe about to split into two states yet Mnangagwa says there is no crisis

3 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Mnangagwa defends police brutality

9 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Chamisa prison visit caused trouble for Ngarivhume and Chin'ono

9 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Invaders threaten land developer with death

9 hrs ago | 1103 Views

World Council of Churches rallies behind vilified Catholic priests

9 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Govt defaulting on hotel bill settlements

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Shaina amplifies Zimbabwe story

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Gukurahundi: MPs insist on truth-telling

9 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Ramaphosa: Quiet diplomacy 2.0

9 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zupco doubles fares

9 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to restore Old Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Murder-accused MDC Alliance councillor in the dock

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

Fuel prices hiked

9 hrs ago | 1145 Views

War veterans blast MDC Alliance hypocrites

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

4 senior army officers promoted

9 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mwonzora in tribalism, violence storm

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

ICAC demands lifting of Ecowas embargo against Mali

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

What tourists should know about gambling in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 816 Views

How the Gambling Industry might look after COVID-19?

21 hrs ago | 408 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa on White Zimbabwean farmers

22 hrs ago | 1986 Views

If Jonathan Moyo's advice is premised on "cut yangu yakamira sei" in the future dispensation, then this country is in for a joke

22 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Locust outbreaks threaten food security in southern Africa

24 hrs ago | 1642 Views

'Zanu PF still fighting to stop SA meeting opposition' - risking all to stop dreaded regime change

24 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Cheating wife hangs self

24 hrs ago | 7776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days