Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

by Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa

Former Zimbabwean midfielder, Esrom Nyandoro, has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns to win the Absa Premiership League.Nyandoro who is also a former Sundowns midfielder has attributed Sundowns' experience in playing in such competitive scenarios as the reason why it will win the League."Am glad am not involved as this is now a hectic one. Sundowns have played in the CAF Champions League they know how to play in these type of scenarios, so I think Sundowns will win the League, I am backing Sundowns to win everything," said the veteran midfielder.Nyandoro also said he was still at Sundowns, "when I joined Sundowns in 2004 I joined a family so I feel at home this is where I belong I am not lost am at home."The 40 year old football veteran also queried the manner in which football is being run in his home country."The League has dropped on its standards and so many players are now coming to South Africa. This shows that there is something wrong. We need to start from the ground. Of course the economy is not helping in that manner but there is talent in Zimbabwe," said Nyandoro.The Absa Premiership League has gone to the wire with Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs contending for the ultimate silverware.Today's results will decide which team gets to be champions. Chiefs are currently at the summit of the log with 56 points from 29 matches, this is the same with Sundowns who are on second place due to a three goal difference.However, both teams are likely not going to be handed over sweet victories by their contenders as they are also fighting for relegation.All matches will start at 15h30 (CAT) with Sundowns taking on Black Leopards and Chiefs up against Baroka.@danielItai_zw