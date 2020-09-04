Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Hadebe shows off in Pogba's shirt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe on Monday night posted a video of himself showing off a Manchester United jersey he received from superstar Paul Pogba.

Although Hadebe, who turns out for Turkey Super Lig side Yeni Malatayspor, did not disclose in the video that the jersey came direct from Pogba, he only confirmed that it came from England.

He then paid tribute to Pogba, whom he tagged in his post, before engaging in dance moves.

"My favourite. Thank you my favourite Paul Labile Pogba," Hadebe said.

In an appreciation message on the same post on Instagram and Twitter, Hadebe quoted former United States of America President John F Kennedy: "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them Appreciation Post @paulpogba Thank You," Hadebe said.

The Warriors defender is back in Turkey to prepare for the start of the 2020-2021 Super Lig on Friday with his side having an away game on Saturday against Fatih Karagümrük SK.

Hadebe was named among the 11 best players of the 2019-2020 season.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

5 mins ago | 5 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

51 mins ago | 112 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

54 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

1 hr ago | 472 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 664 Views

Gomba fraud case further remanded

1 hr ago | 103 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 394 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Fuel shortages cripple police operations

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe army loses $2,7m in botched travel service deal

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

1 hr ago | 531 Views

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

1 hr ago | 251 Views

'Economic meltdown stalls housing, roads projects'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

1 hr ago | 424 Views

War vets face eviction

1 hr ago | 581 Views

Parly whipping system stifles robust debate

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe's recolonization complete with Mnangagwa land giveaway to Europeans

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

2 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

3 hrs ago | 1823 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

3 hrs ago | 1704 Views

ANC delegation to raise complaints over influx of Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Malawi businessman kills pregnant Zimbabwean lover

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa's expelled MPs ask for Judge's recuse in appeal

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

46 people arrested for unlawful gathering

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

2 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in crucial crisis talks

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

25 MPs test positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

200 000 enter formal job market

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Africa Factbook

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Nurses call off strike

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

10 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Bulawayo tycoon unveils funding for entrepreneurs in SADC

11 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Mutsvangwa bank account saga: Fresh details emerge

11 hrs ago | 8346 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga on restructuring the ministry of health

12 hrs ago | 923 Views

Soldiers rob pedestrian at gunpoint

12 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Deputy Minister Matemadanda visits the Injured Soldiers in Hospital

13 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

13 hrs ago | 3632 Views

Joshua Nkomo is remembered in diverse forms fairly and unfairly

14 hrs ago | 694 Views

ZANU PF bars ANC delegation from meeting MDC

14 hrs ago | 3842 Views

All eyes on Ramaphosa delegation's trip

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Zimdollar appreciates 0.75% to against the real US dollar

14 hrs ago | 1727 Views

How to stay cybersafe when working from home amid coronavirus pandemic

15 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days