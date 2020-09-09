Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
KAIZER Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has been urged to return to Mamelodi Sundowns by compatriot Alois Bunjira after an indifferent 2019/20 season.

Billiat joined Chiefs on free transfer in June 2018 with a sterling reputation as one of the leading performers in African football after winning seven major titles with Sundowns and within the top 10 scorers in PSL history.

It was widely reported that he became the highest-paid player in South African football history for his surprise move to Naturena as they looked to the Zimbabwe star to lead them back to their former glory.

After an impressive debut campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across all competitions, in which Chiefs finished ninth last season, the forward scored only three league goals as Amakhosi finished runnersup to Sundowns.

Taking to social media to express his concern, former Masandawana midfielder Bunjira feels it's time Billiat, who turns 31 next week, ends his time at Naturena for the sake of his career.

"After all has been said and done, I believe Khama Billiat should go back to Mamelodi Sundowns," Bunjira wrote.

"Pitso Masimane loves Khama, he has publicly said it many times. He shows it. Sundowns play the kind of football that Khama fits into very well.

"In Peter Ndlovu, he had a big brother who saw it all and was guiding him. Peter never hid his brotherly love for Khama. For Khama to have such a great man like Peter as a fellow countryman at the club can only give a player that sense of security and belonging."

He continued: "Patrice Motsepe admires the young man, the Sundowns fans love Khama, they treated him well and showered him with all the real love.

"We all know what a great player Khama is and he needs a team where he can express himself and thrive. Sundowns are the perfect fit. The hatchet should be buried if there was ever any hatchet. Zimbabwe needs a firing Khama. Come back home to Sundowns Khama."


Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - KickOff

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

37 mins ago | 40 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 216 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

3 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

3 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

VID to reopen

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zesa board reinstated

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

The Voice UK star Donel signs with Warner Records and Sony/ATV

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

13 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

15 hrs ago | 1885 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

15 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

16 hrs ago | 6773 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

16 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

16 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

16 hrs ago | 1260 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

16 hrs ago | 3488 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

16 hrs ago | 2733 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

19 hrs ago | 7933 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

20 hrs ago | 5538 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 5089 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

21 hrs ago | 5685 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

21 hrs ago | 3410 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

22 hrs ago | 3855 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

22 hrs ago | 3515 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days