Sports / Soccer

by Staff Reporter

It's official, Norman Mapeza bounces back as FC Platinum coach to replace Dutch mentor Pieter De Jongh.The club confirmed in a statement released Friday.FC Platinum and De Jongh parted ways amicably as the Dutch gaffer has been barred from sitting on the bench during CAF inter-club matches because he does not possess the required CAF A Licence.He holds a UEFA A certificate which falls short.