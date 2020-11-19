Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Norman Mapeza bounces back

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
It's official, Norman Mapeza bounces back as FC Platinum coach to replace Dutch mentor Pieter De Jongh.

The club confirmed in a statement released Friday.

FC Platinum and De Jongh parted ways amicably as the Dutch gaffer has been barred from sitting on the bench during CAF inter-club matches because he does not possess the required CAF A Licence.

He holds a UEFA A certificate which falls short.

Source - Sunday Mail

