What's going on with Zimbabwe soccer?
COVID might still be affecting the good people of Zimbabwe, but things are finally starting to get back to normal. With soccer now back in full swing, there are a lot of exciting things going on. In fact, there are so many exciting things currently happening in the league that it would be nearly impossible for one person to keep up with it all. This is even true for the biggest fans. Luckily, this is something that you don't have to worry about when you take advantage of articles like this. This article will not only cover today's most exciting soccer stories, but it'll cover some of the stories over the past couple of months. Stay in touch with everything that's happened and everything that's currently happening.
Prince Dude Surgery Went Successful
Warriors fans from all around the world along with the team players have been patiently waiting to hear the news about Azam "hitman" Prince Mgadafi. If you've been paying close attention to soccer as of late, you likely know that the player just recently underwent surgery. A surgery that could have not only potentially been detrimental to his career, but a surgery that could have been horrible to the warriors. The loss of a player like the "hitman" would cause irreparable damage to the team. The 23-year-old recently broke his ulnar and had to undergo elbow surgery to get the issue fixed. Surgeons operated on the long bone found in the forearm that stretches from the elbow to the smallest finger. When positioned in the anatomical position, this is the bone that is located on the medial side of the forearm. Unfortunately, this was an event that took place during Azam's defeat back on November 25th, so the young star has been out recovering since.
The 23-year-old just traveled to South Africa last week where he underwent surgery with some of the best surgeons in the world. It has been reported as of today that the surgery went great and the superstar is quick on the mend. If all goes according to plan, it won't be long at all before he is back on the field where he belongs.
Logarusic Names Warriors Squad For CHAN Tournament
Not only have Warrior's fans been patiently waiting to hear what's happening with the hitman, but they have also been waiting to hear what's going on with the provisional Warriors squad. The squad that will contend in the upcoming CHAN tournament. Well, that wait is finally over, as Warriors coach Zdravko recently announced his 34-member provisional squad. This tournament will be held in Cameroon from Jan 16th to Feb 7th and it will certainly be one for the ages.
While the competition was scheduled to originally take place in April this year, it has been pushed to January. Fans are just glad that the event is still going to take place. Regardless, the selected team will start reporting for duty on Sunday. They will break on the 20th of December for the holidays. After the holidays, the preparation will start back on the 28th of December.
The team will practice from them until they leave for Cameroon.
The goalkeepers are Ariel Ndlovu, Simbarashe Chinani, Nelson Cadya, and Petros Mhari. The defenders for the team will be Xolani Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Partson Jaure, Valentine Musarurwa, Ian Nekati, Qadar Aminin, Frank Makarati, Raphael Muduviwa, Pawell Govere, and Andrew Mbeba. The midfielders are Juan Mutudza, Valentine Kadonzvo, Ralph Kawondera, Trevor Mavunga, Phenias Bamusi, Wellington Taderera, Devon Chafa, Kelvin Madzongwe, Silas Songani, Collins Dhuwa, Tichaona Chipunza, Ishmael Wadi, Leeroy Mavhunga, Nqobizitha Masuku, Tatenda Tavengwa, and King Nadolo. The current strikers are Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala, Thomas Chideu, and William Manondo.
Zidane Not Willing To Resign After Championship Loss
Los Blancos recently slumped to the third position on the Group B standings. And, this not only resulted in the team looking bad, but it also resulted in Zinedine Zidane choosing not to reenlist with the team. Coming after the 2 to 0 loss, this is a huge blow to the team. The team played well in the first half of the match, but as the game went on things just got progressively worse and worse. When the opposing team got their first goal, that was pretty much the nail in the coffin. The defeat has continued a poor run for the Madrid team.
The team will practice from them until they leave for Cameroon.
Source - Byo24News