A new lease of life for Washington Arubi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi's football career looked all but over after South African top-flight side Supersport decided not to renew his contract three months ago.

The 2011 Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year had spent the last two years warming the bench at matsatsantsa a team coached by countryman Kaitano Tembo.

But the Supersport snub turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the 35-year-old shot stopper, who was snapped up by another DStv premiership side Tshakuma Tsha madzivhandila (TTM).

As if that in itself was not enough, Arubi was given the vice-captain's armband at the Limpopo-based club.

Arubi has kept goal in all of TTM's five matches in the league so far including a blinder in last week's draw away to Chippa United, his team playing the last 30 minutes with 10 men.

"I have been waiting for this moment after almost two years without playing competitive games. I am looking forward to keep on working hard and play more games for my new club," Arubi told The Sports Hub in an exclusive interview.

In the five matches, Arubi has managed two clean sheets, conceding four goals as the club sat in ninth place in the 16-team race going into the weekend games.

TTM were scheduled to play Amazulu yesterday.

The Lancashire Steel product is happy with his start to a life of regular football at TTM.

"For a start to a new challenge, I think my performances are decent so far, but with the way I know myself I still have to work harder to get back to where I was before.

"My goal for now is to play more games and help the team to pick up more points as soon as possible especially in the first round matches of the league race," he said.

And having played football at the highest level for almost a decade and a half, Arubi feels he can still play the game for another six or seven years.

He still has hunger for success as he dreams of winning the goalkeeper's gong in South Africa as well as keep goal for the Warriors again.

"I still want to win cups with the team and win goalkeeper of the season in one of the years I still have to play here in South Africa. When it comes to the national team, I think I still have unfinished business and I hope one day I am called up to represent my country again.

"I still have six or seven years to play before I retire because I take good care of my body. And, you know, goalkeepers improve with age, so my best is yet to come. I also feel honoured to be appointed as one of the captains at my new club, it motivates me to do more on and off the field," Arubi said.

Arubi spoke of how he started off as a cricket player at Sakubva Primary School in mutare before football found him.

"I started playing football when I was in Grade 6 at Sakubva Primary School in mutare. The funny part is I used to play cricket as a wicketkeeper. But I told myself to participate in a different sport each and every term in school and that's how I started playing football.

"Then in Grade 7, I was called by a coach called Sicho masachi to play for Zupco juniors and in 2002 we played in the Zifa Unity Cup against Lanceshire Steel in Kwekwe. That's where I was scouted to play for them in 2003 while I was still going to school and the rest, as they say, is history.

"Overall I am happy with what I have achieved so far in my career, but I am still hungry to achieve more individually, at club level and national team level," Arubi said.

Arubi has also played for Highlanders, Dynamos and University of Pretoria, among others.

Source - the standard

