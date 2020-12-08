Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

Latest News Editor's Choice


Tino Kadewere fired Lyon to the top of the French Ligue 1 as they beat champions PSG 1-0 on Sunday.

Keylor Navas saved well from an acrobatic Kadewere volley which was subsequently called back for offside on 23 minutes before the Zimbabwean striker gave his side a deserved lead, latching onto Toko Ekambi's through ball and steering his fifth goal of the campaign low into the corner beyond Navas.

This was Lyon's first win in the Paris derby in 14 attempts. The last time les Gones picked up all three points at the Parc was all the way back in October 2007 when Hatem Ben Arfa - who later turned out for PSG - struck twice in a 3-2 win with Lyon on the march to their record seventh consecutive Ligue 1 title.

Lyon are now joint top on 29 points with Lille, who beat Bordeaux 2-1. PSG are a point behind after 14 of a 38-match season.



 
Kadewere, 24, joined Lyon from Ligue 2 Le Havre in July 2018, and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite in Paris.

Most Popular In 7 Days