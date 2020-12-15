Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga says vision 2030 achievable

by Staff reporter
6 mins ago | Views
The attainment of an upper middle economy as enshrined in the national Vision 2030 is achievable if the private sector remains committed as has been the case this year, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said last night.

Speaking at the annual awards ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Project Management Zimbabwe in Harare, the Vice President said: "The Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and companies have been recognised by the Government when the Government decided that the major project of Beitbridge-Chirundu (Highway) had to be done by Zimbabweans. We are happy that the road is first class, and is being done by Zimbabwean children," Dr Chiwenga said.

Vice President Chiwenga praised local entrepreneurs for their dedication and commitment to the Zimbabwean cause.

A mix of large listed corporates, new startups and small-scale enterprises were honoured for their sterling work throughout the year 2020.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs (Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes) Dr Joram Gumbo, who was also present at the event, revealed that he had a busy schedule in 2020 overseeing the implementation of various projects countrywide.

Source - the herald

