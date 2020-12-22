Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff Writer
1 min ago | Views
The last three seasons in the English Premier League have seen Manchester City and Liverpool dominate proceedings, with City winning two and Liverpool winning one. Halfway through the 2020/21 season, Liverpool lead proceedings, but unlike in the previous seasons, City are nowhere in second, or third, or even fourth. Instead, it is Everton, Leicester, and Manchester United who are on the trails of Jurgen Klopp's side. It could get even more interesting, and you can enjoy all the action and win on the go with mobile betting from wherever you are.

What Happened to City?

Pep Guardiola made some incredible new signings during the winter and summer transfers, losing only David Silva. Unlike his former sides, this season's City side does not score goals as freely as they have come to be known for, but they are not conceding too many either. The talismanic influence of Argentine and City's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly missed because he spends more time injured than fit.

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and new boy Ferran Torres are yet to hit the heights of previous seasons, while Liverpool's Mo Salah and his partners in crime look to have found a rhythm at the right time. At this time last season, City had scored 36 goals, 15 more than they have now. In sharp contrast, Liverpool are the leading scorers in the league with 36, with Salah accounting for 13 of those. He is your best bet with Betway to win the golden boot this season.

Interestingly, Liverpool slackened in the most recent transfer windows, adding only Diogo Jota from Wolves, Konstantinos Tsimikas from Greek champions Olympiacos, and Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. Out of the three, only Jota was utilized in the first few games before pulling a knee injury, which should keep him out for up to six weeks.

Thiago was injured only after his first game in a red shirt, while the Greek full-back who was expected to deputize the mercurial Andrew Robertson was also injured. Already without first-teamers Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, both out for the long term, Klopp has lost Joel Matip, the ever-reliable James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Trent-Arnold Alexander, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, and first-choice keeper Alisson Becker at some point. During those times, he has been forced to draft youngsters Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, and young keeper Caoimhin Kelleher into the first team occasionally.

Following impressive performances from Klopp's side after the one-off against Aston Villa, it could be a difficult task for Manchester City to topple Liverpool at the helm. Klopp's side are firm favourites to retain the title they won for the first time after 30 years with Betway, but City are not too far behind. It will be remembered how City toppled Liverpool in the 2018/19 season after trailing by 11 points on Christmas.

A Side Made of Winners

There is something about this new Liverpool side. They have mastered the art of scrapping wins out of near-impossible situations. Most recently, it took an injury-time bullet header from Roberto Firmino to dispatch a resistant Spurs side when it seemed that both teams were headed for a draw. It has become an all-familiar trend with the Liverpool side, pulling similar traits that led them to the crown last season.

City lack the relentlessness and the fighting spirit of Liverpool, and that is their biggest let-down. As things stand, it could take an overhaul to get to where Klopp is currently holding his team.

