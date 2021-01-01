Latest News Editor's Choice


Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

The Premier League often throws up a fascinating relegation scrap and we often see a race where many teams are involved, and all three places are in play. However, we could see something very different this year, and it could make things even more exciting.

As we approach the halfway stage, Sheffield United are bottom of the league and already look resigned to a drop into the Championship, they are yet to win a game from 17 and have just two points on the board.
Above them are West Brom, who have won just once from seventeen games, with five draws giving them a total of eight points. Although this is better, that still leaves them six points from safety and three of the four teams directly above them have games in hand.

Is There Any Hope for Sheffield United and West Brom?
Fans of Sheffield United and West Brom will be hoping that they can turn things around, but this is looking increasingly unlikely for them as they continue to struggle. Go back a year and Aston Villa escaped relegation on the final day of last season, it would need a similar escape from one of these two to get out.

The key to staying in the Premier League often lies with winning games and picking up three points. Sheffield United are yet to do this, and West Brom have done it just once. It would take a big turn around in their form for this to change, and it will have to come quickly.

The Scrap to Avoid the Last Relegation Spot
If you say that Sheffield United and West Brom are both on their way down, that leaves just one spot open, who will take that?

As things stand, Fulham are in that position, though winning their games in hand would move them above Brighton and put them into the relegation zone. We have seen Fulham dig deep in recent weeks, gaining draws to keep their points total rolling, with their recent 1-1 draw against Liverpool being a highlight.

They do need to win alongside getting draws if they want to survive though. Brighton are the other club right in the mix, and they will be popular with those betting on the relegation scrap. Whether this is with betting sign up offers on the Premier League or something else, gamblers can bet on who they think will get relegated, and Fulham and Brighton are likely to be two of the teams receiving bets on them.

Above these teams, the likes of Burnley and Newcastle will be looking over their shoulders, knowing they can get sucked into the battle if they do not get regular wins on the board. Both teams have had their struggles this season too, Burnley have scored just nine goals in 15 games while Newcastle are without a win from their last five.

Two spots may be handed out at a very early stage, but the final relegation place may go down to the wire and involve a number of clubs.

