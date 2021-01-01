Latest News Editor's Choice


Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

We are roughly at the halfway stage of the Premier League season, and usually at this point, either one team has been dominating or we have a match between two contenders.

Things are a little different this time around, the title has three genuine contenders plus another couple that are bang their with a chance, even if it is a smaller chance than the main three.

Liverpool are aiming to retain their title, while both Manchester clubs, United and City, are their main challengers. Don't discount Tottenham and Leicester either, they are right there with a chance and Tottenham have a game in hand on two of the three teams above them.

Recent Form a Concern for Holders Liverpool
Liverpool are top of the league right now, though both Manchester clubs would go above them if they win their games in hand. The reason for this has been the recent form that Liverpool have shown, tiredness appears to be catching up with them.

A 1-0 defeat to Southampton rounded off a terrible Christmas period, with draws against West Brom and Newcastle coming after they impressed so much in a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace. We have seen them uncharacteristically lose to teams such as Aston Villa in a heavy manner.

Compare that to Manchester United, who are unbeaten in 10 games and have won four of their last five games, and Manchester City, who have won their last three and conceded just one goal in those games.
The pack are closing, and just when Liverpool need to stand up and be counted, they are failing to fire.

If there is a team in the league right now really unhappy about recent games other than Liverpool it would have to be Tottenham. Prior to beating Leeds 3-0 recently, they went four games without a win, losing to title rivals Liverpool and Leicester, while failing to beat Crystal Palace and Wolves.
Add more than two points to their total from those four games and Spurs could have been top of the league at this stage.
 
Who are Favourites to Win?
The bookmakers make Manchester City the favourites to win the Premier League this year. After a slightly disappointing start to the season, they now appear to have hit the top of their game and look very dangerous.

Those looking at the odds on offer using the best UK betting apps will see City are odds on, and Liverpool are their main challengers behind them. The third team in the betting is Manchester United, which is no surprise and then we see Tottenham and Leicester round things off.

With so many teams in contention and some big weekends on the horizon, it is likely that we will see the betting market take numerous swings over the coming weeks and that is going to make this league fascinating viewing.

It is too tight to call right now, but the bookmakers are favouring Manchester City to regain their title.


