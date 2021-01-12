Sports / Soccer
Ligue 1 and Premier League predictions for the weekend
The French and the English Leagues are considered some nice leagues in Europe for people to place their wagers on, with interesting matches and some amazing players among the clubs. That is why our betting tips today will be from games from these two competitions for the next weekend.
A special thanks to author Kate Richardson, who is a specialist at sports betting. You can take a look at her profile here if you want.
Olympique Marseille - Nimes
Olympique Marseille and Nimes will face each other at the Orange Velodrome for matchday 20 of the Ligue 1. In their last confrontation, in December 2020, it was Marseille who got the best after a 2-0 victory.
The hosts will come to this match after a 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the French Super Cup. In their last Ligue 1 match, they had a goalless draw against Dijon, who are fighting against relegation. Even though they aren't having such a good moment, it is possible that manager Andre Villas-Boas won't change much and, playing at home against Nimes, Marseille will probably try to stay with the ball and take control of the game. One of the main stars of this team is Florian Thauvin.
In their last match played, Nimes also suffered a defeat by 1-0 against Lille, being their third loss in a row in the French League. Now, against Marseille, manager Jerome Arpinon will probably continue playing as usual, with three players in the attacking system. Zinedine Ferhat is their highlight for the match, being one of their top scorers with 3 goals.
With this scenario, it is possible that Olympique Marseille will score at least more than one goal. The hosts have interesting skills and, in this specific confrontation, they will have the ball and create more. Nimes have some defensive problems and, with Marseille pressing, they will certainly have problems. A good option is betting for Marseille's goals.
Bet on: Olympique Marseille to score over 1.5 goals
Angers - Paris Saint-Germain
Angers will welcome Paris Saint-Germain for matchday 20 of the Ligue 1. In their last confrontation, the Parisian club won by 6-1. However, in their last match at Stade Raymond both clubs shared points.
The hosts head into this game after a 3-0 loss away against Monaco, which put an end to their three games in a row without losing in the French League. Usually, manager Stephane Moulin likes to play with 3 players in the attacking system, but we expected a little change in that since they will be playing against a much stronger opponent this time.
On the other hand, the visitors will go to this match after winning by 2-1 in the French Super Cup against Olympique Marseille, which gives them a lot of confidence. In their last Ligue 1 match, they got a 3-0 victory over Brest, putting them just one point behind the leaders of the League. For this match against Angers, we believe manager Mauricio Pochettino will continue with their relaxed playing style and focusing on attacking through the central corridor.
A victory from PSG is the most likely scenario and we also expect the visitors to score a good number of goals. As Angers will be playing at home, and the have good performances in their stadium, the match will probably be very open and with many chances of goal for both sides. However, Paris Saint-Germain have a better attacking squad and will probably take advantage of the chances created.
Bet on: PSG to win and over 2.5 goals
Fulham - Chelsea
Fulham and Chelsea will face each other at Craven Cottage for matchday 19 of the English Premier League. In their last match in this stadium, which happened back in 2019, the Blues left with a 2-1 victory.
The Cottagers head into this game after a good 1-1 draw against Tottenham in London. However, it registered their 6th game in a row without a victory in this Premier League. For this next match, we believe Fulham will try to take advantage of their great ability to make fast counterattacks. Their highlight is Bobby Reid, who is responsible for bringing trouble to the opponent's defense.
The visitors head to this match after a nice 4-0 victory in the FA Cup against Morecambe. However, things are not that good in the Premier League, as Chelsea have not won for three games in a row in the League. Apart from that, we believe manager Frank Lampard won't change many things, focusing on ball possession, triangulations and short passes. The top scorer of the club is Tammy Abraham with 6 goals so far.
The most likely scenario is a victory from the Blues, even though they are playing away from home. Chelsea will probably have the best chances in the match and, with a superior squad, they will probably take advantage of that. It is true that Fulham need the three points, but they have many flaws in both defensive and offensive sectors, which will make things more difficult for the hosts.
Bet on: Chelsea to win
Conclusion
You still don't know where to place your bets on these matches? Take a look at MightyTips and see a list with the best bookmakers available. That way you will certainly find the best one to place your wagers.
Source - Byo24News