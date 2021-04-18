La Liga: Top 4 of the best current scorers

Latest News Editor's Choice


As the championships come to an end, it is appropriate to make a small assessment of the top scorers. Whether in Italy, England, France or Spain, some strikers are dominating the scoring rankings. We will focus here on the Spanish championship, where the ranking is obviously dominated by Lionel Messi. This is not surprising. However, he is followed by some players who try to keep up with the pace imposed by the Argentine.

A fight until the last day to be crowned "Pichichi".
As you know, the 2019-2020 season has been a good year on a personal level for the Argentine striker Lionel Messi. The 2019-2020 season has also been very good and fruitful for the visitors of 9to5poker.com. Indeed, he was awarded the trophy for the top scorer of the season after a long expectansy

However, this year things are quite different in Spain. The animation of the goalscoring ranking is quite different. Several players are fighting for the top of the "Pichichi" ranking. Many are equal in goals.

Lionel Messi always number one
After 31 days of league play, it is obviously the Argentine genius Lionel Messi who dominates the league's scoring charts. He has managed to find the net 23 times. With these goals, he has helped his team to gain many points that allow them to keep pace with the leader Madrid. The Catalan team's playmaker has some impressive personal characteristics. In addition to all those goals scored, he managed to create 74 major opportunities, more than any other player in the league. He also managed to hit 75 shoots and distribute 7 assists outside the penalty area. Despite the constant rumors about his possible departure, the Argentinean genius is still very involved, despite the elimination in the Champions League.

An impressive Gerard Moreno
Behind the Argentinean, we find the surprising Gerard Moreno who is alone in the second place of this ranking with a very good total of 20 goals. He has been performing well with Villarreal and has been able to keep up with Lionel Messi's pace.

Karim Benzema and Luis Suarez complete the podium
Moreno is of course followed by Karim Benzema who carries Real on his shoulders accompanied by Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić. The French striker has managed to score 19 goals this season. Very impressive, like his goal against Barcelona in the classico, Karim is having a very good season on the Merengues side. Could he help his team to win the title ? Answer at the end of the season.

The French has the same number of goals that Luis Suarez. The former Barcelona player is back to his best with Atletico Madrid, justifying the club's choice to take him from Barcelona. With his 19 goals, he has helped the Colchoneros to gain valuable points, thanks to which they are in first place in the championship.


