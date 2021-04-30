Latest News Editor's Choice


The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

by Staff Writer
With football being a popular game, gambling has spiced it more. Football fans are increasing in number because of the excitement in gambling. There are also many competitions offering a variety of games to wager. The gambling sites are many, with sites like Betway offering numerous soccer, casino, tennis, and even handball options. Regardless of taste and preference, opportunities are many; for instance, you can choose to play live games or virtual games, depending on which gives you the thrill. Besides, the sizable soccer-based gambling in the sport has developed, forcing betting companies to up their games in service delivery.  Read on as we explore the fun of betting on soccer:

1. Variety of Soccer Bets
There are a variety of soccer bets you play. Depending on what one seeks to achieve, you can place as many bets as possible. Having the options increases the chances of winning as they are played independently. These are the commonly used bets;

 - Money line where you pick the options of home win, draw, or away win, is a simple wager most punters tend to use.

 - Point spread here; you bet on the points spread by the sportsbook. The underdogs are always given lower points, and the points are always spread; for example, when the odds are -1.0/+1.0, if you bet on the underdog and win the game, lose by one point or draw, then you get a payout.

 - Correct score wager where you have to predict the final score correctly for you to win. The challenging part is that you need to predict the finishing score. When placing a correct score wager, sportsbooks like Betway will provide the available finishing score options.

 -  The halftime result is unique to soccer betting for this bet; one wins by predicting who will win when the second half ends. Winning is choosing one of the three options among home team win, draw, or away team win.

2. Entertainment Value
The reason why most people bet on Sports is that it has immense benefits. Playing bets like live games brings fun and entertainment. While playing, you are always occupied hence keeping you busy. With money involved, there is always the excitement of waiting for the games' outcome. However, at times you lose, or your favorite team does not play, but regardless of which team is playing, there will be the excitement of following the game and looking forward to the end. As a punter, avoid placing bets with emotions by being open to any outcome.

3. Chance to Make Money
Making money in sports betting is easy because for every wager you win, there is profit. So long as the site is reputable, like Betway, you don't need to worry about losing your payout. The more you play, the more you master the inner tricks of gaming, increasing your chances of winning. Being patient is an added advantage, as you will analyze the teams before placing a wager.

Sports betting is one of the rare hobbies you play anytime and win some money while at it. There are options for playing sports betting online or in a brick-and-mortar casino with multiple wagers to place. Websites are also many allowing you to choose and play with the ones that offer the best odds.
Source - Byo24News

