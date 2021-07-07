Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

by Tarisai Mudahondo
12 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic has made three changes from the team that started against Mozambique for the country's second match at the Cosafa Cup when they face Malawi at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Friday.

Patrick Ben Musaka of Harare City has come in for Shadreck Nyahwa of Dynamos who has since dropped to the bench. Musaka replaced Brian Banda of FC Platinum in the 58th minute in the 0-0 draw with Mozambique on Wednesday. Richard Hachiro, who was also a second half substitute against Mozambique has taken up Farau Matare's spot in the starting lineup, with the Bulawayo Chiefs striker dropped to the bench.

MacClive Phiri, a substitute against Mozambique has moved into the starting lineup for Tatenda Tavengwa.

Zimbabwe are third in Group B with just a point, the same as second placed Mozambique while 2015 champions Namibia top the log after their 2-1 win over West African guest nation Senegal on Wednesday.

After the draw with Mozambique, Zimbabwe are under pressure to pick up three points against Malawi. The remaining fixtures see Zimbabwe take on Namibia on Sunday before they clash with Senegal next Tuesday, with both matches to take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Warriors starting lineup against Malawi: W Arubi, L Mucheto, Q Amini, M Phiri, C Mavhurume, K Nadolo, B Sarupinda, O Karuru (captain), R Hachiro, P Musaka, B Dzingai

Substitutes: M Mapisa, S Nyahwa, D Murimba, B Banda, N Dube, M Mkolo, A Mbeba, F Matare






Source - Sunday News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

57 mins ago | 268 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

57 mins ago | 268 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4920 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1460 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 871 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Defer schools opening'

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days