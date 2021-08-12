Latest News Editor's Choice


FC Platinum drawn against Sagrada Esperanca

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's representatives in the CAF Champions league FC Platinum have been drawn against Sagrada Esperanca of Angola in the preliminary round of Africa's premier club competition.

The platinum miners will play the first leg away to the Angolan champions on the weekend of 10 to 12 September.

Elsewhere, Kalisto Pasuwa coached Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi will face South African side Amazulu.



Source - zbc

