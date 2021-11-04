Chitembwe returns to Caps United

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HARARE giants Caps United yesterday unveiled Lloyd Chitembwe as the new coach for a third stint at the club.The unveiling ceremony took place at the National Sports Stadium.He returns to the club following the sacking of his former assistant Darlington Dodo last week.Chitembwe, who rubbished news of his imminent return to his former club over the weekend, signed a three-year contract and brings with him trusted lieutenants comprising Fungai Kwashi, Nelson Matongorere and Zivanai Kawadza, among others, as his backroom staff.The Green Machine had failed to fire from all cylinders since Chitembwe left the then log leaders in August 2019 for relegation-threatened Harare City.Caps struggled in the Chibuku Super Cup where they crashed out in the group stages with just three wins in 10 matches and the dismal run cost Dodo his job.Chitembwe said he was delighted to be back at the team he guided to league championship in 2016."It's an honour, a great opportunity for me to be back and I am looking forward to the experience. I am certainly bringing with me the same kind of motivation that I had when I was a player, the same kind of motivation and desire that I had as a coach," he told journalists."I believe the players will share the same things, the discipline to go on and achieve the biggest things in life since football is my livelihood. I hope the players see football the same way I do. We want to use Caps United as a vehicle to fulfil our ambition and our aspirations. I am very happy and excited to be back."Chitembwe watched Caps United play out a goalless draw away at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba on Saturday just hours after he had rubbished reports linking him with a return to Makepekepe.The 50-year-old gaffer has had successful stints with the club, which include the Charity Cup back in 2009 and the league championship in 2016.It awaits to be seen how Caps United's fortunes will change following his return.Caps United president Farai Jere said Chitembwe would be given enough time to mould his team."It's a special day because Lloyd (Chitembwe) has proved to be one of the greatest coaches we have around. His track record is there for all of us to see, from the time when he was a player at Caps United, who had ambition, who wanted results up to the time he was a coach," he said."He has actually won the championship as a coach, so his track record is there. He is coming on a three-year contract because we want him to have a plan. We want him to come up with his team with players who have a winning character, so we have to give him time."He is coming back to work with players that are already there and he is going to come up with his team. I am happy that the transfer window is around the corner."Interestingly, Chitembwe's first assignment for Caps United will be against his former paymasters Harare City.