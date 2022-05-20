Dynamos coach suspended

Sports / Soccer

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya was Saturday suspended during a club meeting

The club confirmed the news in a statement."We write to advise all stakeholdera that our head coach Tonderai Nfiraya has been asked not to report for duty with immediate effect persuant to a meeting that was held on 21 May 2022."The club is not in a position to discuss the details of this development until the internal due process is finalized," read the statement.Contacted for comment Ndiraya's mobile phone was answered by an unidentified person who told this publication that Ndiraya was not ready to speak with the media.