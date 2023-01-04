Methembe impressed with juniors

Sports / Soccer

by Staff Reporter

United States-based Zimbabwean football coach, Methembe Ndlovu is impressed by the level of talent in the country but has called for authorities to adhere to modern trends if the country is to explore more talent.Hundreds of youths turned up for the two-day trials at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare to see if they can catch the eye of Ndlovu, who is now the head coach of Trinity College in the United States.The former midfield general is renowned for junior football development, having led the Bantu Rovers project that produced many players as well as organising scholarships for many talented kids.Ndlovu, who is on a scouting mission back home, is impressed by the talent that showed up at the trials but called for an understanding of the modern game.Said Ndlovu, "It is easier to find pathways for kids with academics because clubs out there are not only looking for talents on the pitch, but they want to create a total human being and in terms of decision making those with academics do better in that regard so it's essential that we advise our kids the right way."The former Highlanders coach has also received praise for supporting grassroots football.BN Academy director Bhekimpilo Ndlovu said, "It is good that we see Methembe each time and again giving his time to the development of the game they are the people who played the age at the highest level and they have seen a lot so they understand it better and they know exactly how to assist us."Methembe affectionately known as Mayor during his playing days, was the last Highlanders coach to lift a league title when he led Bosso to the 2006 championship before he focused on his Bantu Rovers project that unearthed the likes of Teenage Hadebe, who is now playing for Houston Dynamo in the United States of America.