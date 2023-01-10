Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Historic reception for Morocco's Atlas Lions on homecoming

by Moyo Roy
10 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | Views
Following a World Cup performance that was well above the North African country's wildest dreams, Morocco's national football team returned home to a hero's welcome.

The team landed at Rabat-Sale International Airport late on Tuesday evening, dressed in coordinated navy-blue suits, and boarded an open-top convertible bus for their victory lap across the city, passing through November 16 Square, Chellah Square, Barid Square, and King Hussein Square. Rabat's Mohammed V and Hassan II avenues were flooded with thousands of spectators wearing team jerseys and waving national flags to welcome the returning football stars.

To add to the festivities, several supporters set off flares, drummed, sang, chanted slogans, and danced on the streets. Many bands playing folk music participated in the celebrations and voiced their support through musical performances. The football players were spotted waving, singing, and laughing with fans who went to great lengths to show their support for the team.

In order to get closer to the top of the bus and express their enthusiasm, many fans climbed trees or anything else they could find, while others chose to get on rooftops to get a bird's-eye view of the action below. At least 8,000 police officers were reportedly dispatched to ensure everyone's safety. It was also announced that King Mohammed VI of Morocco would host the team at the palace in Rabat to commemorate their tremendous and "historic accomplishment."

Morocco became eligible to compete in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 1970, and on their second visit to the tournament in 1986, they had their most successful showing to that point, advancing all the way to the round of 16. However, 2022 has been Morocco's most successful campaign. By virtue of their triumph in the CAF African Qualifiers, they earned a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and were placed in Group F alongside Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.

When the Atlas Lions faced off against the number two ranked Belgium in the group stages, they shocked the world with a 2-0 victory at Al-Thumama stadium. They showed great composure in the knockout stages, eliminating 2010 champions Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made two penalty saves, and a game-winning penalty kick from Achraf Hakimi sent his team to the quarterfinals for the first time in the tournament's history.

The Atlas Lions blazed ahead, defeating 2016 European champions Portugal in the quarterfinals with a surprise 1-0 win that was never a favourite among POLi betting sites. Morocco's victory over Portugal was a major upset for Cristiano Ronaldo, as it ended Portugal's World Cup campaign. Youssef En-Nesyri, a forward for Morocco, soared to a height of 2.78m (9ft1) to score the game-winning goal with a header.

As a result of their loss against Croatia in the third-place match, the team ultimately placed fourth. They also established a new benchmark by winning their sixth consecutive game in the FIFA World Cup without suffering a single loss.

The road to Qatar wasn't easy for the Moroccan national football team, which has now climbed up from its 22nd place in the FIFA rankings to claim the 11th position leaving behind USA, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, and Uruguay. Walid Regragui, coach of the Atlas Lions, said his squad "fought" to earn a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and that they intend to come back even stronger in four years. When asked by reporters about Morocco's performance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the nation played "terrific football" and insisted that the team's performance must be celebrated.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive losing steam?

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Sikhala asks for postponement of his trial

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

'What leadership invest in violence?' asked Chamisa - a dictatorship and after 23 years you have done nothing to end it

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Beitbridge police bust smuggling syndicate

8 hrs ago | 916 Views

Council rot divides community

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

e-Gov drive goes up

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

High School faces lawsuit over uniform

12 hrs ago | 851 Views

New sanctions on Zimbabwe spoiled US-Africa Summit

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

WATCH: Angry mob as police arrest Masvingo murder suspect

12 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Zanu-PF Chair pained by CCC members' assault

13 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs

13 hrs ago | 10151 Views

Snake feeder and handler job ad trends in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 553 Views

CCC preventing journalists from interviewing victims of brutality to expose perpetrators

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

City Council defers vendor blitz

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimdollar loses grip against USD

15 hrs ago | 1218 Views

BCC starts repairing Luveve Road

15 hrs ago | 764 Views

Man rapes, impregnates ex-lover

15 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Revived CSC fast gaining traction

16 hrs ago | 651 Views

Robber pounce on Mazowe gold mine

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

Teen girl electrocuted after stepping on water

16 hrs ago | 623 Views

There is no main opposition party in Zimbabwe but opportunists!

11 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | 1283 Views

Insanity is repeat mistake over and over again and expecting a different result and peer pressure is it's midwife

11 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 441 Views

Zipra veteran blasts liberation war pretenders

11 Jan 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa bans health workers from prolonged strikes

11 Jan 2023 at 16:58hrs | 644 Views

Herd boy named as suspect in axe killing of granny, 76

11 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1125 Views

WATCH: Mapfumo sings 'Hona Satan arikutonga'

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 2847 Views

Chamisa's CCC blasts ZEC's delimitation report

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 751 Views

Clergyman convicted over an anti-government protest

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output reaches new record high

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 305 Views

Jailed Zimbabwean killed in Botswana prison fight

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 805 Views

Competence-Based Curriculum set for review

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 268 Views

More courts for Matabeleland North

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 89 Views

Mutambara wants Zimbabwe to dump, rework delimitation

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 452 Views

2023 elections crucial test of Mnangagwa's Statesmanship

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 193 Views

Zanu-PF allowed freedom of association?

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 107 Views

No nation should suffer this long like Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2030

11 Jan 2023 at 16:51hrs | 321 Views

Mob beats up Zesa cable thief

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 327 Views

New cement plant for Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 546 Views

Bulawayo pavements on Wednesday morning were generally empty

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 461 Views

Zimbabwe records 57 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

11 Jan 2023 at 16:49hrs | 326 Views

Makokoba trio beats suspected thief to death

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 194 Views

Rains give hope to Zimbabwe farmers

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 165 Views

Egodini to open in mid-February this year

11 Jan 2023 at 16:47hrs | 242 Views

Chinamasa tells Zanu-PF Youth League to be disciplined

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 301 Views

School headmaster sparks debate over haircuts

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 599 Views

Zimbabwe's Lake Gwayi Shangani inches closer to completion

11 Jan 2023 at 16:45hrs | 197 Views

Hwange Unit 7 soon to add 300MW to Zimbabwe power grid

11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 173 Views

Woman killed by lightning

11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 171 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days