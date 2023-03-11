Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Zimbabwe facing Fifa expulsion?

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AN item on Fifa's agenda for the 73rd World Football Association (Fifa) congress scheduled for the Rwandan capital, Kigali on Thursday has heightened fears amongst local football fans and other stakeholders that the country could be expelled from the international football family.

Zimbabwe recently completed a full year since its suspension from the Fifa football family due to third-party interference in the running of the affairs at Zifa.

The suspension came after the Zifa executive was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) on November 26 2021 on a litany of charges, which include gross incompetence, failure to account for public funds and sexual abuse of female referees.

The suspension means Zimbabwe football teams have been barred from international football, while Fifa has also withheld all funding to the country.

While Fifa insist that only a reinstatement of suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo will get the country's suspension lifted, the SRC claim they are no longer in any position to legally reverse their decision since Kamambo was recalled by the Zifa Congress.

The deadlock has left Zimbabwean football facing a very grim future and the uncertainty was further heightened on Friday night when Fifa released its agenda for this week's congress in Rwanda. The annual congress brings together all Fifa members, heads of confederations and all Fifa invitees and is chaired by Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

According to the agenda, Fifa congress will approve the minutes of the previous congress and the proposals submitted by member associations among several other items of great importance.

For the rest of the world, the most awaited item on the agenda will be the election of Fifa president who will serve the next four years, with Infantino set to be reelected unopposed.

However for Zimbabweans it's the fourth item on the agenda, where congress delegates will deliberate on the "suspension or expulsion of a member association" which has caused panic amongst local stakeholders.

Exiled former information minister Jonathan Moyo joined the debate by laying the blame for the country's suspension and possible expulsion on Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and the Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC board.

"Word is that Zimbabwe faces expulsion at the forthcoming 75th @Fifa.com Congress to be held at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, on 16 March 2023. Minister @ KirstyCoventry and the Sports and Recreation Commission under Gerald Mlotshwa are doing Zim football an incalculable disservice!"

However a PSL insider cautioned that it was unlikely that the Fifa agenda is on Zimbabwe.

"It's always an agenda item and the agenda is standard across all confirmed FA congresses and affiliates. Fifa statutes are aligned for itself, all FA and leagues and only differ in context and wording," noted the PSL official.

"Next week we have a PSL board meeting and such an item (suspension or admittance of a member) is also on the agenda and has been there on all Agendas since 2013 whether or not anyone is due for suspension. Every year we read it out and skip it. Yes this time it may be applicable on Fifas agenda but don't fool yourself that it was added specifically for Zimbabwe," he noted.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Chiwenga will never rule Zimbabwe while Karangas watch

1 hr ago | 363 Views

WATCH: SA Rapper 'Costa Titch' collapses on stage, dies

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bulawayo runs out of refuse disposal space

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Expel bullies from schools, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

LITHIUM is fast becoming the new resource curse in Zimbabwe.

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mangudya warns against forex loans

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

'West should have lifted sanctions after 2017 coup!' ANC maintains. Nonsense, Zimbabwe was and remain a pariah state.

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mine dispute sucks in top cop, Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

What balance and fairness can one truly give a wicked cruel government?

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

11 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 2869 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:52hrs | 449 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

11 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 712 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

11 Mar 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2916 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 502 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 871 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 884 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 207 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 556 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 627 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

11 Mar 2023 at 06:36hrs | 122 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

11 Mar 2023 at 06:36hrs | 227 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

11 Mar 2023 at 06:36hrs | 194 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

11 Mar 2023 at 06:35hrs | 131 Views

The mountain is high

11 Mar 2023 at 06:35hrs | 185 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

11 Mar 2023 at 06:34hrs | 150 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

11 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 86 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

10 Mar 2023 at 19:54hrs | 2030 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

10 Mar 2023 at 19:39hrs | 782 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

10 Mar 2023 at 19:39hrs | 309 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

10 Mar 2023 at 19:38hrs | 675 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

10 Mar 2023 at 19:38hrs | 920 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

10 Mar 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1004 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

10 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 1180 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 901 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 142 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1736 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 358 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1138 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4536 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 4038 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1861 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 594 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 443 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 614 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 477 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 385 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 947 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 357 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days