Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Former football player Chrispen Dickson dies

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Former football player Chrispen Dickson "Ngwenya" died yesterday at a medical facility in Ruwa.

He was 37.

Ngwenya rose from the dusty streets of Mabvuku and he played for Harare City F.C, Simba Bhora F.C and Hwange F C , he was known as one of the best defenders in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Member of Parliament for Mabvuku/ Tafara constituency James Chidhakwa said "The death of Dickson is a big loss to the citizens of Mabvuku /Tafara sporting fraternity an the nation at large.

My condolences to the Dickson family, his passion for soccer excited our community and that lifted his spirit to the extent that he moved to bigger clubs as Harare F. C amongst others".

Mourners are gathered at his homestead in Mabvuku awaiting for his burial.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Armed robbers raid mine

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Even Mnangagwa wants 'whites' to develop Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

A stern test of character awaits Highlanders this weekend

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Rufaro Stadium misses another deadline

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF pays for all the rallies that are aired live on television

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Kasukuwere presidency bid revives Zanu-PF factional battles

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

Cheating businessman axed to death, legs chopped off

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Shingi Munyeza and wife ordered to repay US$100 000 with interest

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mining sector grows about 10%

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Two cattle thieves nabbed

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe experienced a significant increase in macroeconomic fluctuations in June 2023

11 hrs ago | 224 Views

Kasukuwere appeals bar to contest 2023 rat race - HC judge was compromised - to equally compromise SC judges. It's muddle!

13 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Hunting benefits truths can collapse Anti-hunting Animal Rights Groups

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

Breaking the Chains: Liberating African Men from the Shackles of Patriarchy

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

Social Media and Activism in Zimbabwe: Harnessing the Power of Digital Networks

14 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Afro-jazz sensation Berita to perform at Zimfest Live

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa, Mnangagwa and HH

14 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Reading the writing on the wall; 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 609 Views

Limiting live streaming of court proceedings hinders transparency and public engagement

14 hrs ago | 45 Views

Hypocrites!!

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

15 hrs ago | 467 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

15 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

15 hrs ago | 547 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

15 hrs ago | 464 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

17 hrs ago | 1801 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

17 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

17 hrs ago | 549 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

17 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

17 hrs ago | 169 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

17 hrs ago | 84 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

17 hrs ago | 73 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

17 hrs ago | 779 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

17 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

17 hrs ago | 202 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

17 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

17 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

17 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

17 hrs ago | 88 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days