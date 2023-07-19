Former football player Chrispen Dickson dies

Sports / Soccer

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Former football player Chrispen Dickson "Ngwenya" died yesterday at a medical facility in Ruwa.He was 37.Ngwenya rose from the dusty streets of Mabvuku and he played for Harare City F.C, Simba Bhora F.C and Hwange F C , he was known as one of the best defenders in Zimbabwe.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Member of Parliament for Mabvuku/ Tafara constituency James Chidhakwa said "The death of Dickson is a big loss to the citizens of Mabvuku /Tafara sporting fraternity an the nation at large.My condolences to the Dickson family, his passion for soccer excited our community and that lifted his spirit to the extent that he moved to bigger clubs as Harare F. C amongst others".Mourners are gathered at his homestead in Mabvuku awaiting for his burial.