WATCH: Bosso vs Dembare - The Ultimate Fanatic Showdown!

Sports / Soccer

by Mncedisi Nyathi

Sunday in Bulawayo's CBD is typically a quiet and slow day, but when Highlanders and Dynamos clash, the atmosphere becomes electric. On March 10 2024, Highlanders hosted Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium. The city was painted Black and White also Blue and White. Highlanders supporters chanted, "iBosso mfan' iyesabeka!" and Dynamos fans responded, "Dembare i-team yedu, zora bhata usekerere!"We captured some of the historic interviews as fans passionately predicted their teams' victories.Watch and enjoy and also remember to like, share, comment, and subscribe!