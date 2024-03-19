Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

The Two Other Times the Premier League Had a Genuine Three-way Title Fight

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
In the annals of Premier League history, few title races have captivated the imagination of football fans around the world as much as the ongoing 2023/24 season. With just ten games remaining, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are locked in a battle royale for supremacy, separated by the slimmest of margins - just one point. The latter two of our title protagonists contested a riveting 1-1 draw at Anfield, which allowed the Gunners to claim the top spot in the division for the first time since Christmas. They will be aiming to stay there.

This thrilling three-way title scrap is reminiscent of only two other instances in the league's history when the championship was contested so fiercely by numerous front runners. Of course, there have been epic scraps over the years, such as between The Gunners and the eventual champion Blues last season, as well as the battle between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's City over the last half-a-decade or so.
But it's rare to have more than two serioius challengers for the Premier League title.

The Current Campaign

Following their crucial 2-1 victory over Brentford via Kai Havertz's late winner, Arsenal are leading the pack in the current season, albeit marginally. Not willing to relent, Liverpool and Manchester City are hot on their heels, their recent 1-1 draw against each other ensuring the race remains wide open.

The Reds have somewhat miraculously been the frontrunners in recent weeks, a surprising fact considering the sheer number of injuries in their squad at present. But OddsChecker, which compares odds and free bets on the Premier League from top bookmakers such as Willaim Hill and Bet365, currently make the reigning champions Manchester City the narrow favourites.

Arsenal, despite being at the summit, face a daunting task ahead. They have a trip to the Etihad looming large on the horizon, as well as a Tottenham-hosted North London Derby on April 27th, and a trip to Old Trafford for their penultimate game of the campaign.



2013/14: A Costly Slip

The 2013/14 season offered a similar tale of suspense and drama. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea were embroiled in a nail-biting contest that had fans on the edge of their seats. Liverpool, led by captain and icon Steven Gerrard, and inspired by the brilliance of Luis Suarez, appeared destined to end their long wait for the title. Their emphatic victory over Manchester City at Anfield raised hopes of a first triumph in decades.

But a slip-up against Chelsea, quite literally by the aforementioned Gerrard, led to a 2-0 defeat that swung the momentum away from them. Their hopes all but ended when they threw away a three-goal lead at Crystal Palace just days later.

In the end, it was City who emerged victorious, capitalizing on the Reds' misfortunes to clinch the title by just two points. Chelsea, despite playing a spoiler role, couldn't keep up and finished third. The season was a rollercoaster of emotions, illustrating the fine margins that can decide the fate of the title.

2007/08: Horror Injury Sends Gunners Spiralling

Rewinding further back to the 2007/08 season, another three-way tussle unfolded, this time involving Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal. The Gunners were flying high under Arsène Wenger. They sat atop the table by Christmas as genuine title contenders. However, the horrific injury to Eduardo in a match against Birmingham City marked the beginning of a downward spiral. Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead at St. Andrew's before embarking on a run of just one win in eight games which saw them fall right out of contention.

That left United and Chelsea to battle it out for the crown. The title race went down to the wire, but it was the Red Devils who secured their 17th Premier League title, edging out the Londonders by a mere two points. To make matters worse for the Stamford Bridge outfit, Sir Alex Ferguson's men would also defeat them on penalties in Moscow to win the UEFA Champions League as well.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

14 hrs ago | 500 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 537 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 46 Views