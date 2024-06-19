Zambezi gas chokes Zim soldiers

Sports / Soccer

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Cranborne 0 : Zambezi FC 0Despite shuttling battalions of supporters and some few members of the Zimbabwe National Army's (ZNA) medical aid team adjacent to the football pitch during their Northern Region Soccer League match against visiting Zambezi Gas and Coal Football Club on Wednesday afternoon, Cranborne Bullets Football Club realised that they had brought team which misfire at every shot on target.From the way it ended, one would conclude that there were insufficient rounds (bullets) of ammunition from all pitch magazines as the seemingly full gas tanks weighted heavily during the course of futile scoring exploration.Speaking on the sidelines of post-match interview, Bullets team coach, Samson Mavhenyengwa blamed the referee for technically disown his team's two offside supposed scores."The guys were performing well considering the formation we were using. I merely direct the blame to the referee who had bias towards the visiting side," Mavhenyengwa said."Did you notice that he ruled out that the supposed scores on two occasions from my side were all offsides?," Mavhenyengwa queried.Zambezi was solid at the back with Tatenda Dzimbunu stopping every striker who tried to find a target.Tadiwanashe "Jowa" Sithole was also instrumental in the first half after being denied by the post twice.Crainborne Bullets player Charakupa Christopher was not in his best form as he lost possession unnecessarily despite being a super substitute.Mwita Robert tried to give Cranborne Bullets hope but they kept on chasing shadows.