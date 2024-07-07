Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

Sports / Soccer

by Simbarashe Sithole

Jonah queens 6: 0 Shedza 0neMashonaland Central provincial Apostolic church sect chairperson Biggie (Madzibaba Jonah ) Musanzika's women's team is currently leading the provincial ZIFA women's league.The queens humiliated Shamva based Shedza One by six goals to nil in Centenary on Saturday.The Apostolic team is boasting with their striker Christy Mumba (17) who is the current top goal scorer with eight goals in two matches played so far.Jonah queens joined the league this season and is eying division one league.Jonah queens head coach Noah Hlomani said the team is playing good football and is ready to match any league."We are playing good football and we are hoping to go to Division One from there to Premier league because we treat every game with seriousness," Hlomani said.The losing coach Liberty Bvochora said it was a bad day in the office for them but they are hoping to win in their next match."We were over powered by Jonah queens l should admit but we are hoping to win our next match," Bvochora said.Knowledge Vera was the center man who handled the match well.Meanwhile, Madzibaba Jonah who was also present at the match was delighted saying the league will help the girl child to shun social vices."This league is very essential in the province bacause it will help our girls to shun all social vices and the allowances we give them motivates them to play well," Musanzika said.