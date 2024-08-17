Sports / Soccer
Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles
Summer is a special time for football fans. While the fields are empty and players relax on the beaches, club offices are buzzing with activity. The transfer window is open, and every day brings new rumors, negotiations, and deals, impacting the odds at Mostbet and other bookmakers. For Manchester United, this summer is especially important - the team is eager to return to the top, and a smart transfer campaign could be the key to success.
Farewell to Dead Weight
Any rebuild starts with clearing out the past burdens. Manchester United is actively offloading players who don't fit into the new team concept.
Contracts have ended for Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial. Once considered one of the best defenders in the world, Varane's constant injuries and huge salary became a burden for the club. Martial, who started his United career so brightly, has turned into a shadow of his former self in recent years.
Young players who failed to realize their potential, such as Brandon Williams and Shola Shoretire, have also left. Controversially talented but too toxic for the club, Mason Greenwood has been sold to Marseille.
United did not opt to buy Sofyan Amrabat after an unimpressive loan spell. However, they managed to make a good profit from selling young players like Alvaro Carreras, Willy Kambwala, and the much-troubled Donny van de Beek.
New Blood
Having shed the dead weight, United is actively seeking reinforcements. Two major signings have already been made to strengthen the team's attack and defense.
Joshua Zirkzee: The New Star of the Attack
The Dutch forward has joined from Bologna for €42.5 million. Zirkzee is a classic example of a "false nine," capable of scoring and creating opportunities for teammates. His arrival gives Ten Hag tactical flexibility, allowing the coach to play with a classic striker (Højlund) or a more mobile forward.
Zirkzee fits well into the concept of playing with two "false nines," which Ten Hag tested at the end of last season. Alongside Bruno Fernandes, the Dutchman can form a lethal attacking duo.
The only concern is Zirkzee's experience. He has only one full season at a high level under his belt. Can he adapt quickly to the demands of the Premier League?
Lenny Yoro: The Future of the Defense
The transfer of the 18-year-old defender from Lille for €62 million (plus bonuses) was a real sensation. United snatched the talented Frenchman right under Real Madrid's nose, delighting the fans.
Yoro is dubbed the "new Varane" and a "generational talent." Despite his young age, he had an excellent season in Ligue 1, impressing with his defensive play and game-reading skills.
However, there's a downside. Immediately after the transfer, Yoro got injured and will be out for three months. This is a significant blow to Ten Hag's plans, as he had hoped to integrate the Frenchman into the main squad immediately.
Unresolved Issues
Despite their activity in the transfer market, Manchester United still has several problematic positions that need strengthening.
Midfield: In Search of Balance
The team's main problem last season was the midfield. Casemiro is not the player he once was, Eriksen is too slow, and McTominay and Fred do not meet the standards of a top club.
United is persistently looking for a new defensive midfielder. The main target is Manuel Ugarte from PSG. The Uruguayan is strong in breaking up play, something the team has missed since Casemiro's decline. However, negotiations are dragging on, and alternative options may need to be considered.
The team could also use a more creative central midfielder. Signing free agent Adrien Rabiot is an interesting option in this regard. The Frenchman could be an excellent rotation player.
Fullbacks: In Need of Stability
Luke Shaw's constant injuries and the inconsistency of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot force United to look for new fullbacks. Potential candidates include Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich and Tyrick Mitchell from Crystal Palace.
David Hancko from Feyenoord is a particularly interesting option. The Dutchman can play both as a left-back and a center-back, providing additional tactical options for the coach.
Center Backs: A Youth Movement
Despite signing Yoro, United continues to search for another center-back. This is due to both the Frenchman's injury and the uncertain futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf.
There is a lot of talk about interest in Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. The Dutchman is well-known to Ten Hag from their time at Ajax, but his high salary could be a problem for United.
An alternative is Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, but the Toffees are asking for too high a fee.
Source - Byo24News