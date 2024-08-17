Latest News Editor's Choice


Arsenal Steadily Closing the Gap with Manchester City: Reasons for the Gunners' Successful Development

In the world of English football, a captivating story is unfolding. Arsenal, once a great club that endured years of stagnation, is rising again, challenging Manchester City's hegemony. This process, slow but steady, is causing even the most skeptical experts to reconsider their predictions for the future of the Premier League. Incidentally, if you place bets on sports at Pin Up AZ, the London club might offer good opportunities for wins, as Arsenal's chances for the championship and the bookmakers' odds are quite high.

Recognition from a Rival: Guardiola's Words on the New Threat

Pep Guardiola, the tactical genius and head coach of Manchester City, rarely misjudges his evaluations. Therefore, his statement that Arsenal has become a serious long-term competitor deserves special attention.

"If we are not ready to compete with them, they will take our place," said Guardiola, emphasizing that the threat from the London club is real and long-term. This recognition from a man whose team has dominated English football in recent years speaks volumes.

Strategic Approach: Strengthening Weak Spots

Arsenal's success is no accident. It results from a carefully crafted strategy implemented by Sporting Director Edu and Head Coach Mikel Arteta. A key element of this strategy is targeted squad reinforcement.

An example is the acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori for £42 million. This transfer aims to address the issue on the left flank of the defense, which was the team's Achilles' heel last season. Despite Arsenal conceding fewer goals than any other team in the league, this position remained vulnerable.

Transfer Market Competition: Victory Over Real Madrid

It is noteworthy that Arsenal managed to outbid Real Madrid in the race for Calafiori. This indicates the increased authority of the London club in the transfer market and the professionalism of the management, which executed the deal quickly and efficiently.

Acquiring Calafiori is not just about patching up holes in the squad. It is part of a broader strategy aimed at creating a balanced and versatile team. The 22-year-old Italian can play both on the left flank and in the center of defense, providing Arteta with additional tactical options.

Arsenal's management understands that at the current stage of the team's development, every transfer must be carefully considered. Edu and Arteta are looking not just for good players but for footballers capable of taking the team to a new level. This narrows the circle of potential acquisitions but increases their quality.

Internal Changes: Parting with Young Talents

The team's renewal process includes not only acquisitions but also partings. Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah may leave the club in search of playing time. This is a painful but necessary decision, demonstrating the management's readiness to make tough choices for long-term success.

Arsenal is in an enviable position. The club has a clear vision of the future, excellent relations between the coach and the sporting director, an efficient decision-making process, and a strong squad. All this lays the foundation for sustainable success.

Interestingly, in their transfer policy, Arsenal often looks to Manchester City for inspiration. Calafiori's playing style resembles John Stones, and Arteta has previously brought former City players Zinchenko and Jesus into the team. This shows that the Gunners are not afraid to learn from their competitors.

How Close is Arsenal?

Last season, Arsenal finished just two points behind Manchester City. Both teams had the same number of wins (28), but the Gunners suffered two more defeats. This shows how close Arsenal has come to the top.

Arteta does not hide his ambitions. He understands that to win the league, almost every match must be won, considering the high standard set by Manchester City. This is a daunting task, but Arsenal is showing readiness for this challenge.

In conclusion, Arsenal is on the right track. The club is methodically and consistently closing the gap with Manchester City, strengthening weak spots and developing strengths. This process is not quick but steady. And if the Gunners continue in this direction, it is quite possible that in the coming years, we will see a change in the leader of English football.


