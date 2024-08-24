Bosso held by 10 men Chicken Inn

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Chicken Inn 0-0 HighlandersHighlanders failed to make the most of their numerical advantage, settling for a goalless draw against 10-man Chicken Inn on Sunday afternoon.The Gamecocks played with a man down for over 25 minutes after defender Mpumelelo Bhebhe was sent off in the 64th minute. Bhebhe, who had been solid in defense, received a second yellow card for a rough tackle on Nqobile Ndlovu near the edge of the box. He had earlier committed a similar foul on Prince Ndlovu.Highlanders were forced to make an early substitution when Honest Mhlanga replaced the injured Prince Ndlovu, who left the pitch limping.Bosso started the game with intent, as Brighton Ncube's early cross from the left wing was too powerful. In the 17th minute, Michael Charamba tried his luck from long range, but his shot sailed over the bar. Four minutes later, Charamba's low cross was cleared by Arthur Ndlovu for a corner, which the Gamecocks defended well.Around the 28th minute, Chicken Inn's goalkeeper Donovan Bernard passed the ball to Highlanders' captain Lynoth Chikuhwa. Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube combined, but Ncube's pass was intercepted instead of taking a shot on goal.The first shot on target came in the 36th minute from Melikhaya Ncube, whose long-range effort was comfortably saved by Bernard. Chicken Inn responded with their first shot on target two minutes later, as Joseph Tulani's effort was cleared off the line by Reward Muza after a Charamba shot was blocked.Just before halftime, Xolani Ndlovu's excellent long-range strike went over the bar.In the second half, George Majika's weak shot from outside the box was saved by Bernard. In the 55th minute, Marvelous Chigumira delivered a great cross from the left, but Melikhaya Ncube failed to connect properly. Three minutes later, Tulani missed a clear header from a Majika free kick.At the hour mark, Brighton Ncube attempted an overhead kick from a Mhlanga cross, but it went over the bar. Highlanders also wasted a free kick on the edge of the box following Bhebhe's red card.Despite having the upper hand with a numerical advantage, Highlanders could not break the deadlock, and Chicken Inn managed to hold on for a draw.Teams:Chicken Inn:Donovan Bernard (gk), Brendon Rendo (Danny Phiri, 78mins), Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Brighton Makopa (Malvin Hwata, 69mins), Brian Muza (Albert Nyamutsaka, 78mins), George Majika (Dominic Jaricha, 69mins), Michael Charamba, Joseph Tulani, Authur Chinda, Lincoln Mangaira, Xolani Ndlovu.Highlanders:Reward Muza (gk), Talent Dube, Marvelous Chigumira, Brian Mlotshwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Brian Ndlovu, 58mins), McKinnon Mushore, Prince Ndlovu (Honest Mhlanga, 10mins), Nqobile Ndlovu, Arthur Ndlovu, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube.