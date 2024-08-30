Sports / Soccer
The new Champions League format
The Champions League has a new format, and leaving aside the sporting part, the business it means is quite considerable because it increases the matches and the excitement, this obviously is also money for brands and organizers.
Now there is no margin for mistakes, so every match matters, increasing the excitement, the spectacle. This avoids unimportant matches, and TV rights will increase in price.
As we mentioned, leaving aside the sports, let's see why this new format helps teams and sponsors financially. This is big business for everyone involved.
It increases the prize money.
Because of the load of matches and the increase in sponsors, the teams negotiated with UEFA a 21% increase in prize money for the teams. This obviously motivates the teams that are not fighting for the championship because it helps the infrastructure for the future of the
club.
Just for participating teams can collect up to €670 million, plus an additional €950 million for results. For each win and draw, they receive a significant amount. In addition, for broadcasting rights, the amount increased by 45%.
This is because the most important teams such as Real Madrid and Manchester City had planned to flee to a Superliga planned by the president of the Merengue club, but with these prizes, they calmed a little the anxieties of the big clubs.
The prizes will be constant until the 2027 season, where the contract will increase the profit for the teams and this may continue to motivate the Champions League to be the most competitive tournament in the world.
Directors also have something to win
By increasing the broadcasting rights of the tournament, managers will be pocketing around 100 million euros per season, a considerable increase from previous years.
Many sponsors entered this new Champions League when this was not possible in previous years, because UEFA did not allow new entries because the body considered this tournament as something that only a few could sponsor
Now the sponsors' entries his higher and with this the increase of prizes for teams, managers and players was allowed. The negotiation with all the clubs was also because the players considered that the calendar was going to increase a lot and that they were not considered for the prizes and compensations that this would bring as a consequence.
For this reason, and a much higher medical insurance for the players and individual prizes that exceed by far those of previous years were also considered. The players' association accepted the new deal, of a longer Champions League, but with more revenue.
Do you like the new Champions League format?
