Twine Phiri warns dummy ZIFA presidential candidates, launches own manifesto

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwe Football Association presidential hopeful, Twine Phiri has warned all dummy candidates allegedly targeting to spoil the race in reviving the country's football fraternity during the forthcoming elections, describing the plot as gross betrayal to the supposed transformation.Speaking during own presidential candidature campaign launch in Harare this Saturday, the veteran declared zero tolerance to corruption and sabotage against the most loved sporting."Ladies and gentlemen I am not fake, but genuinely intent to save football, offer service and sacrifice. My football record is clean, traceable and without a dent," Phiri said."Let me take you a little bit about my history to show you that I am not getting into the race for disrupting the electoral process; in 2002 I had people who approached me and offer bribes in anticipation that I will sabotage football, but I turned down their corrupt offers," Phiri added."In 2003, I was beaten and suffered humiliation then (at Gwanzura stadium) because I had made a genuine decision to save football after bringing Charles Mhlauri whom they argued had betrayed football after the team got relegated. I was called by names, but remain genuine to the principle values of football," Phiri said."I entertain no corruption, segregation based on regionalism or geographical location. My candidature is the best in reviving football in our country," Phiri said.Meanwhile, Phiri expressed gratitude over other youthful candidates who have joined the contest claiming it is a sign that youngsters have dreams for the best football association."I am happy that most candidates who are vying for other posts are youths, which is a sign of their commitment to revive football of our beloved country," Phiri said.Several candidates vying for the ZIFA executive board membership were also present including Gilbert Saika, Lewis Muzhara, Malunga, Gilbert Chiminya, Mike Gumbo, Bekhimpilo Nyoni, among others.