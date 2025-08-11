CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted approval for Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium to host category two international games, an update confirmed on Monday by the African football governing body.While the stadium is not yet certified as a category one venue - required to host senior Warriors international matches - it has met the standards for category two, allowing it to host under-23, under-20, and under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.The National Sports Stadium is currently undergoing renovations aimed at elevating it to category one status. Recent upgrades include the installation of bucket seats throughout the venue and the fitting of new electronic turnstiles. However, some critical areas such as ablution facilities and changing rooms still require improvements to fully comply with CAF's category one criteria.Zimbabwe last hosted an international match at home in 2021 before being banned by FIFA in 2022. Since the country's re-admission, the Warriors have yet to play any fixtures on home soil.The latest approval for category two games is significant for Zimbabwean football, as it means that CAF Champions League representatives Simba Bhora can now stage their home matches at the National Sports Stadium.The ongoing stadium renovations, supported by government funding, continue to aim for full certification to enable Zimbabwe to host senior international games once again.