Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and club legend Itumeleng Khune recently enjoyed a relaxing retreat in Zimbabwe alongside his partner, Siphelele, taking in the stunning beauty of the iconic Victoria Falls.The couple made the most of their getaway, with Siphelele sharing glimpses of a scenic helicopter ride over remote areas, offering fans a peek into their memorable adventure to South Africa's northern neighbour.The trip proved to be a perfect mix of leisure and exploration for Khune, who appeared to relish the break from his regular football commitments. During their stay, the couple also visited Bulawayo to attend a youth football tournament, joining former Chiefs midfielder and Zimbabwe Warriors star Willard Katsande. Khune and Siphelele added star power to the event, presenting medals and trophies during the awards ceremony.The pair stayed on the banks of the Zambezi River at the picturesque Old Drift Lodge, located less than five kilometres from Victoria Falls, giving them easy access to one of Southern Africa's most celebrated tourist destinations. The retreat not only offered a break from the spotlight but also an opportunity to explore the region's natural wonders.