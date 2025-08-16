Latest News Editor's Choice


Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Caf stadium expert Muhammad Feizal Sidat has expressed satisfaction with the progress being made at Chahwanda Stadium, saying the facility is firmly on track to meet the requirements for Category 2 matches under the continental body's stadium regulations.

Category 2 stadiums are cleared to host Under-17 and Under-23 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, as well as Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round fixtures.

Sidat, a former head of stadium inspections at Caf, visited the 15 000-seater Kwekwe facility this week for his second assessment of the ongoing works. His tour covered the main bowl, pitch, exterior, and interior areas.

The stadium, which also features 24 accommodation rooms and 12 retail shops, has seen significant progress in recent months. Bucket seats are steadily being installed, while other key elements such as electronic turnstiles, modern dressing rooms, medical and anti-doping rooms have been completed.

Following a two-hour inspection, Sidat said the project was showing marked improvements from his last visit and would comfortably meet Caf's Category 2 requirements, with potential for further upgrades.

"As we are all aware, Caf is the continental body that sets its requirements for stadiums in different categories from 1 to 4, the highest being categories 3 and 4," Sidat explained. "Today we've inspected the venue from exterior areas through to the main bowl and pitch, and we can see there have been improvements and modifications in line with our recommendations a few months back. This shows there is good progress in terms of meeting Category 2 requirements.

"Of course, the stadium will not only be used for continental competitions, but also for national Caf and PSL games. We always want to think ahead, and I know from the project's priorities that everything is achievable."

Chahwanda Stadium is expected to be completed by the end of the year, raising hopes that Kwekwe will soon have a facility capable of hosting regional and continental football action.

Source - newsday
More on: #CAF, #Expert, #Stadium

