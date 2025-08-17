Latest News Editor's Choice


Tendai Ndoro dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Former Zimbabwe international striker Tendai Ndoro has died at the age of 40.

The ex-Chicken Inn and Orlando Pirates forward was reportedly found dead at his home in South Africa. The cause of death has not yet been established, but Ndoro had been battling diabetes since 2021, an illness that forced his early retirement from professional football after developing eyesight complications.

Born in Luveve, Bulawayo, in 1985, Ndoro's football journey began across the border in Botswana with Nico United in 2009. Two years later, he returned home to join Chicken Inn, where his prolific goal-scoring quickly made him one of the most sought-after strikers in Zimbabwe.

In 2013, he made the switch to South Africa with Cape Town City before earning a dream move to Orlando Pirates in 2015. Ndoro enjoyed two standout seasons with the Soweto giants, endearing himself to fans with his sharp finishing. He later had stints with Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, Ajax Cape Town, Highlands Park, and Omani side Al-Orouba before winding down his career.

Despite flashes of brilliance on the pitch, Ndoro's later years were overshadowed by health struggles. In May 2025, he was hospitalised in Durban, where he underwent successful surgery to remove a tumour from his armpit.

His personal life also drew attention after his 2022 divorce from South African businesswoman Thando Maseko. Widespread reports claimed he had lost his Johannesburg home, cars, and wealth because the assets were registered in her name. However, Ndoro dismissed the claims in a November 2024 interview, insisting the separation was amicable.

"I didn't lose anything, she didn't take anything," Ndoro clarified.

Ndoro's untimely passing has shocked the football fraternity in Zimbabwe and beyond, where he is remembered as a lethal striker whose career promised much but was cruelly cut short by illness.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Source - zimlive

