4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

Four Zimbabwean match officials have been appointed by FIFA to officiate the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Matchday 7 Qualifier between South Sudan and DR Congo.The match is scheduled for 5 September 2025 at the National Stadium in Juba.Brighton Chimene will serve as the match referee, while Luckson Mhara and Edgar Rumeck have been named as the first and second assistant referees, respectively. Lawrence Zimondi will serve as the fourth official.The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) congratulated the officials on their appointment, wishing them success as they represent the country with professionalism and integrity on the international stage.