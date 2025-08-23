Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

Latest News Editor's Choice


Many believed Kelvin Kaindu had lost his mind when he took up the unenviable task of rescuing Dynamos from relegation. But the Zambian coach, recently shown the door at Highlanders, is beginning to work wonders at DeMbare, steering the Glamour Boys to three consecutive league wins, including a crucial 2-0 victory over relegation rivals GreenFuel at Rufaro yesterday.

The win, which came on the back of two Chibuku Super Cup triumphs against Yadah and Simba Bhora, means Dynamos have now recorded five straight victories in all competitions. Despite the impressive streak, the Harare giants still sit 17th on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, second from bottom, with 25 points. They remain three points adrift of safety, while GreenFuel dropped to 16th on 27 points, as the battle for survival tightens with just eight games to go.

After a cagey first half in which GreenFuel looked the better side, Dynamos returned from the break rejuvenated. Striker Jaison Kasondo broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, heading home from close range after goalkeeper Tatenda Chikowero fumbled a cross under pressure. Just eight minutes later, midfielder Temptation Chiwunga doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after GreenFuel captain Honest Moyo handled the ball in the box.

Fan favourite Denver Mukamba was introduced in the second half to rapturous applause and nearly added his name to the scoresheet, only to be denied by the upright from a well-struck free-kick. His lively cameo nonetheless ignited the DeMbare faithful, who were already celebrating their side's turnaround in fortunes.

Kaindu, while pleased with the result, admitted his team had not been at their best.
"I give credit to the team for picking up maximum points and scoring two goals, which was not evident when the season started. It shows that we have improved overall play, but this was an average performance," he said. "For us to have gone back at half-time 0-0 was just by God's grace. In the second half we came up stronger, managed to score two goals, and with a bit of luck we could have added a third. I appreciate the character the team showed because this was not an easy game for us."

Indeed, GreenFuel had dominated large parts of the first half. Prince Tafiremutsa, the Dynamos goalkeeper, produced a stunning save to deny Clive Rupiya's low drive after 33 minutes, while Blessing Kagudu and Tinotenda Meke also caused problems. But the Ethanol Boys were undone by costly lapses after the restart, something assistant coach Godfrey Tamirepi acknowledged.

"The loss of concentration in the second half contributed to this defeat. But we are hopeful. The way we are playing isn't bad, we just need to continue working hard," Tamirepi said.

For now, Kaindu's gamble to take charge of a sinking ship looks like it may just pay off, as Dynamos claw their way back into the fight for survival with growing confidence.
Teams:

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Tendaishe Magwaza, Clive Mandivei, Tellmore Pio (R. Chingwara, 66th min), Temptation Chiwunga (D. Mukamba, 66th min), Vusa Ngwenya, Wisdom Mutasa (E. Perezo, 66th min), Jairos Kasondo (Mavhunga, 90th min), Valentine Kadonzvo (K. Madera, 46th min)

GreenFuel: Tatenda Chikowero, Reginald Chinemo,  Honest Moyo, Collin Mujuru, Blessing Kagudu,  Rodwell Chinyengetere (N. Takawira, 67th min) Garikai Dematsika, Tinotenda Meke, Harrison Masina (N. Mutinha, 79th min), Perfect Chikwende (W. Mapuwa, 79th min), Clive Rupiya (C. Ngwende, 56th min).

Source - The Herald

